NHL Draft Lottery Set For Tuesday, May 5

The Flames have a 9.5% chance of landing the first pick in the Draft

20260418_Lottery
By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

The National Hockey League announced today that the 2026 NHL Draft Lottery will be held on Tuesday, May 5. The Draft Lottery will be conducted at NHL Network’s Secaucus, N.J., studio, with the event broadcast live on Sportsnet.

This year’s NHL Draft Lottery broadcast will once again feature a LIVE drawing of the lottery balls. Viewers will be able to follow along and learn the results at the same time as the Draft Lottery participants. As each lottery ball is drawn, odds change and teams are eliminated. The viewing audience learns which clubs are still in the running in real time.

The 2026 NHL Draft Lottery will determine the order of selection for the first 16 picks in the first round of the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft. Participants are all teams that did not qualify for the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs (or the teams that have acquired the first-round drafting positions of those non-playoff teams).

The Lottery will be conducted in two phases, the first to determine the first overall pick in the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft and the second to determine the second overall pick. There is a limit on the total number of selections (10) a team participating in the Draft Lottery can “move up” in the event it wins one of the Lottery Draws. Thus, only the top 11 seeds will be eligible to receive the first overall Draft pick.

The allocation of odds for the 1st Lottery Draw of the 2026 NHL Draft Lottery is as follows:

Teams (Fewest Points to Most)
Odds
Combinations (out of 1,000)
Vancouver Canucks
18.50%
185
Chicago Blackhawks
13.50%
135
New York Rangers
11.50%
115
Calgary Flames
9.50%
95
Toronto Maple Leafs (cond. to BOS) *
8.50%
85
Seattle Kraken
7.50%
75
Winnipeg Jets
6.50%
65
Florida Panthers
6.00%
60
San Jose Sharks
5.00%
50
Nashville Predators
3.50%
35
St. Louis Blues
3.00%
30
New Jersey Devils
2.50%
25
New York Islanders
2.00%
20
Columbus Blue Jackets
1.50%
15
St. Louis Blues (from DET)
0.50%
5
Washington Capitals
0.50%
5

Under the terms of a March 7, 2025 trade between Toronto and Boston, if Toronto's 1st-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft is a top 5 pick following the 2026 Draft Lottery, Toronto will instead transfer its 2027 or 2028 1st-round pick to Boston.

NHL Central Scouting has released its final rankings for the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft, where Penn State left wing Gavin McKenna tops the list of North America-based skaters and Frolunda (Swedish Hockey League) left wing Ivar Stenberg leads all international-based skaters.

The NHL Draft returns to Buffalo for the first time in a decade with the Sabres set to host the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft on Friday, June 26 (Round 1: 7 p.m. ET on Sportsnet) and Saturday, June 27 (Rounds 2-7: 10 a.m. ET on Sportsnet) at KeyBank Center.

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