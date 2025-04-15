NHL Central Scouting Releases Final 2025 Rankings

NHL Central Scouting has released its final rankings ahead of the 2025 NHL Draft, featuring the top 224 skaters and 32 goaltenders in North America as well as the top 140 skaters and 15 goaltenders internationally.

Erie Otters' defenceman Matthew Schaefer tops the North American skaters list while Djurgarden centre Anton Frondell sits atop the International skater rankings. Joshua Ravensbergen, who plays for Prince George in the WHL, ranks first among North American goaltenders and Pyotr Andreyanov of CSKA Jr. is this year's top-ranked International netminder.

The Calgary Hitmen have two forwards on this year's final rankings: Benjamin Kindl sits 21st overall and Brandon Gorzynski is listed at 50th. Hitmen goalie Anders Miller is the 20th ranked North American netminder.

The 2025 NHL Draft will be held in Los Angeles on Jun. 27-28, taking place at the L.A. Live’s Peacock Theater.