Road Trip Journal - Part III

The Flames are embarking on a five-game, cross-continental road trip that sees the club visit Vancouver, the Sunshine State, and Carolina before wrapping up in Nashville Dec. 2. In addition to the goals, the assists, the hits and big saves, CalgaryFlames.com is compiling a Road Trip Journal to give Flames fans a peek behind the curtain into what goes into a National Hockey League road trip.

In Part III, the Flames prepare for their second game of the trip against the Lightning, before skipping across to Fort Lauderdale on U.S. Thanksgiving Thursday.

Tuesday, November 25, 12:45 p.m. - It’s pushing 30 degrees Celsius in Tampa, and practice has been moved up from 1:30 because the Lightning did not skate this morning. By now, most of the team is on the ice, ready for the 45-minute session at Benchmark International Arena. At the bench, Rasmus Andersson spies a member of the media wearing sunglasses in the stands and shares a chuckle with the content team.