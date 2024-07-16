Morin, Parekh Named To World Junior Summer Showcase Roster

Flames prospects Etienne Morin and Zayne Parekh have been named to Hockey Canada's roster for the upcoming World Junior Summer Showcase.

The two defencemen are part of the group of 42 players invited to participate in the event, set for July 28 - August 3 in Windsor, Ont. and Plymouth, Mich.

Morin, a second-round selection (48th overall) by Calgary in the 2023 NHL Draft, recently completed his third full QMJHL season with the Moncton Wildcats, collecting 49 points (12G-37A) in 58 appearances. Morin, who hails from Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Que., made his professional debut with the AHL's Calgary Wranglers this past April.

Parekh was the ninth-overall selection by the Flames in the 2024 NHL Draft, held last month at Sphere in Las Vegas. The product of Nobleton, Ont. was named the Canadian Hockey League Defenceman of the Year in 2023-24 after collecting 96 points (33G-63A) with the OHL's Saginaw Spirit; he also helped Saginaw capture the Memorial Cup on home ice in June.

The six-day event will feature a series of practices, as well as exhibition games against junior squads from Finland, Sweden and the United States.

Morin and Parekh each signed three-year, entry-level contracts with the Flames during the club's Development Camp, held earlier this month in Calgary.