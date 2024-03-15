Roch Carrier sealed his place in Canada’s literary canon in 1979 when he penned Le chandail de hockey, or in English, The Hockey Sweater.

“We lived in three places—the school, the church and the skating-rink—but our real life was on the skating-rink,” Carrier wrote in his short story, based on his own childhood experience and idolatry of the Rocket, Maurice Richard.

Saturday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome, Flames forward Jakob Pelletier will get to face the team he grew up watching in La Belle Province, when Calgary goes in search of a season series sweep against Montreal. Get tickets

Needless to say, Pelletier’s had this one circled on his calendar.

“Of course,” he said Friday morning. “It’s the team I grew up kind of watching, it’s going to be huge for me.

“Hopefully we get the win again here Saturday.”

Pelletier and the Flames have reason to feel good ahead of their Saturday showdown with the Habs, too.

Fresh off the heels of yet another third-period comeback in Thursday’s 4-1 win over Vegas, he feels as though the team rediscovered its stride after a run of difficult results.

“It’s a big win,” Pelletier said of Thursday’s triumph. “After three tough games the main thing for us was just to come back to our game plan and play a simple game for a full game.”