Welcome To The Hall

TORONTO - Mike Vernon: Hall of Famer.
Has a nice ring to it.
He’s got the ring and he’s got the jacket, all that is left now is to make it official with the induction ceremony set for tonight in Toronto.
It’s been a long time coming for Vernon, with accolades that include two Stanley Cups.
The past few days has been all about honouring and recognizing the goaltender that played with fire and passion.
“He was an amazing competitor,” former Flames general manager Al Coates said. “He wasn’t the biggest guy as we all know, but that wasn’t going to deteriate him because he was so competitive, so talented, so athletic. He had this reality about him that he can’t be denied, won’t be denied.
“His competitive spirt, through everything that he does and the friendships he creates … it’s amazing. It’s so fitting that he’s being inducted.”