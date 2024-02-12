Markstrom Named NHL's First Star Of The Week

That sound you hear is the chorus of 'MVP!' chants growing louder.

Jacob Markstrom - backbone of the Flames' 2023-24 season - has been named the NHL's First Star of the Week.

Markstrom guided the Flames to three straight road victories coming out of the All-Star break, going 3-0-0 with a 2.00 goals-against average and .939 save percentage to lift his squad (25-22-5) to within three points of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

He made 21 saves in a 4-1 triumph over the No. 2-ranked Boston Bruins on Feb. 6. Markstrom then turned aside 37 shots, capped by 15 in the final frame, in a 5-3 win against the New Jersey Devils Feb. 8. He closed the week with 35 saves, including 16 in the third period, in a 5-2 victory over the New York Islanders on Feb. 10.

"I don't think it's just after the break," Head Coach Ryan Huska said of his netminder. "He was that way for the majority of the year for us. He was giving us chances to win when maybe our team game wasn't where it needed to be. He came back with a bit of an attitude, or a bit of fire in his belly, and he's been very consistent with what he's done.

"I will say, I think (Goalie Coach) Jason LaBarbera has done an excellent job with him and our other goaltenders this year, and working with him and finding the areas where he can build some confidence - but at the same time, push them the right way. And I think he's done a real good job with Jake."

The 34-year-old Markstrom, who has won a season-high four consecutive starts dating back to Jan. 27 (1.50 GAA, .954 SV%, 1 SO), owns a 17-13-2 record, 2.54 goals-against average, .915 save percentage and two shutouts through 32 total appearances this season. That includes a 16-7-1 mark in 24 games since Nov. 7 (2.38 GAA, .921 SV%, 2 SO) following a 1-6-1 start to the season (3.03 GAA, .897 SV%, 0 SO).