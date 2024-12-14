Ooh, baby.

Christmas came early for the Lombergs, alright.

In the wee hours on Thursday morning, Ryan and his wife, Marissa, welcomed a beautiful baby girl to the world, turning their already bustling household into a blessed family of four.

You wouldn’t think things could any better in the eyes of this two-time Girl Dad.

And yet…

“She’s heavy!” Lomberg said – hilariously NOT referencing the arrival of his daughter Larson.

With the winger’s former squad, the Florida Panthers, in town for tonight’s clash at the ‘Dome, several members of the championship team – including former Flames Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Bennett – took Lomberg out for dinner, where he was presented with his 2024 Stanley Cup ring.

With 187 diamonds, along with blue and yellow sapphires, rubies, and a swanky personalization to match, you can bet the hand-crafted, 14-karat gold piece tips the scales more than most left under the Christmas tree this year.

“Overwhelming, for sure,” Lomberg said of the emotions of opening the box and trying on the ring for the first time. “It's been a long time coming. I've seen pictures of it; I've seen the boys holding them and taking pictures of them, so to be able to do it myself and put my own on is incredibly special.

“Better than I could've imagined.”