Say What - 'Been A Crazy Road'

MacKenzie Weegar on 500 career NHL games

“It’s cool, it’s been a journey. You look back and reflect, it’s been a crazy road. I’m just excited for tonight, just everything that comes around it is a full circle playing against your former team. It’s always great how things work out like that. Hopefully many more games to come, I’m excited for tonight.”

On lessons learned throughout his career

“Being a character guy in the locker room, on the ice. You got to earn your way in this league, earn your way to stay up in this league. You can’t take any day for granted, can’t be too satisfied are the lessons I’ve learned throughout the 500 games. Try to keep that on my wrist and close to me, those are the lessons I’ve learned.”