Say What - 'Been A Crazy Road'

What was said ahead of tonight's game against Florida

2-1
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

MacKenzie Weegar on 500 career NHL games

“It’s cool, it’s been a journey. You look back and reflect, it’s been a crazy road. I’m just excited for tonight, just everything that comes around it is a full circle playing against your former team. It’s always great how things work out like that. Hopefully many more games to come, I’m excited for tonight.”

On lessons learned throughout his career

“Being a character guy in the locker room, on the ice. You got to earn your way in this league, earn your way to stay up in this league. You can’t take any day for granted, can’t be too satisfied are the lessons I’ve learned throughout the 500 games. Try to keep that on my wrist and close to me, those are the lessons I’ve learned.”

"Everybody's got a little pep in their step today"

Ryan Lomberg on getting his Stanley Cup ring

“Overwhelming, for sure. It’s more than anticipated for sure. It’s been a long time coming, I’ve seen pictures of it and seen the boys holding them and take pictures of them. To be able to do it myself and put my own on is incredibly special.”

On facing off against his former team

“It’s going to be hard of course, always tough to play against old teammates and stuff. Playing a full team of them is going to be tough. Obviously they are a hell of team again this year. It’s going to be challenging for us, but we’re looking forward to the challenge.”

"It was as amazing as I thought it would be"

Ryan Huska on Weegar’s journey to 500 NHL games

“Speaking about MacKenzie, Joel (Hanley) is a little bit of the same. MacKenzie, what I love about 500 is that he did it the hard way. All the way a long he’s had to prove himself, started in the East Coast League. A lot of times when players go down there it’s easy to lose a little belief in yourself and get side tracked and lose your game and the game slips away from you but the way MacKenzie is today is the way he probably was in junior and he stayed committed to himself and he made sure he was going to do everything he could to be an NHL player. I love it. I think it’s awesome and I know he’s got a lot more coming down the pipe for us, too.”

On Joel Hanley set to play 200 NHL games

“Joel, same thing, East Coast League and you just do everything you have to, to stay in the NHL, Joel took himself a little longer to get to the 200 game level but I look at him as one of the ultimate pros and ultimate team guys. There are stretches where he’ll be out of the lineup and he is the absolute best person around the room still, no matter what the situation is.”

"He did it the hard way"

News Feed

'Better Than I Could've Imagined'

5 Things - Flames vs. Panthers

Cooley Gets Emergency Recall

Flames Fall To Lightning

Development Permit Approved For Scotia Place

Game Day Notebook - 12.12.24

Say What - 'Time To Make Our Plays'

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Lightning

5 Things - Flames vs. Lightning

Say What - 'Leaving Our Heart Out There'

Super 'ville-ains

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Predators

Say What - 'You Have To Build Somewhere'

5 Things - Flames @ Predators

'It's Not A Goodbye'

The Farm Report - 09.12.24 

Future Watch Update - 09.12.24

Flames Drop Decision In Dallas