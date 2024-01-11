Flames defenceman Oliver Kylington is set to make his return to Scotiabank Saddledome ice.

Flames VP, Hockey Operations and Assistant GM Brad Pascall said Wednesday Kylington is likely to return to game action Thursday evening, when the Wranglers host the Ontario Reign in the first of a two-game set at the ‘Dome. Get tickets

“In talking with our management group, our coaches and our medical staff and of course Oliver, we all feel the next step in his return to play, if you will, is getting into some games,” Pascall told Sportsnet 960 The FAN’s Pat Steinberg.

“In our discussions with him, we’re looking to have Oliver in the lineup with the Wranglers tomorrow against Ontario, and we feel overall for the organization and for Oliver, it’s a real positive step.”

Kylington, 26, was assigned to the Wranglers on a conditioning assignment Jan. 4; Thursday’s AHL contest would mark his first game action since May of 2022.

“He’s really been immersed with our group in meetings, on the ice, off the ice, workouts, and in the team environment,” Pascall told Steinberg. “What we’ve seen is a lot of smiles, and really (he’s) just excited to be at the rink and excited to be back in a team atmosphere. In talking to him, he feels really good.”

In 168 career NHL games, Kylington has logged 47 points (14G, 33A) after being originally selected by the Flames in the second round of the 2015 NHL Draft.