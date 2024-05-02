Kylington Named Masterton Finalist

Flames defenceman Oliver Kylington has been named a finalist for the 2023-24 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, which is awarded “to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey,” the National Hockey League announced today.

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen and Arizona Coyotes goaltender Connor Ingram are the other two finalists.

The local chapters of the Professional Hockey Writers Association (PHWA) submitted nominations for the Masterton Trophy at the conclusion of the regular season and the top three vote-getters were designated as finalists.