Kylington Named Masterton Finalist

Flames defenceman Oliver Kylington has been named a finalist for the 2023-24 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, which is awarded “to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey,” the National Hockey League announced today.

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen and Arizona Coyotes goaltender Connor Ingram are the other two finalists.

The local chapters of the Professional Hockey Writers Association (PHWA) submitted nominations for the Masterton Trophy at the conclusion of the regular season and the top three vote-getters were designated as finalists.

Oliver Kylington, D, Calgary Flames

Kylington returned to the Flames lineup in late January after more than a year and a half away from the team. While Kylington has preferred not to share all the details of his extended absence for mental-health reasons, the 2nd-round pick by Calgary in the 2015 NHL Draft revealed as he returned to action that he’d worried he may not be able to resume his promising career. Kylington, who continued to work with Flames’ support staff through his time away from the game, again became a fixture on Calgary’s blueline, skating an average of 17:15 in 33 games. His comeback has inspired and provided hope for many facing their own mental-health challenges. "Everyone’s journey is very individual. It’s very personal. You can take bits and bites of my story, and that can maybe help someone," Kylington told the Calgary Herald. "But at the end of the day, as an individual, you have to do the work yourself and face your problems, your individual problems, and do that journey yourself.”

Frederik Andersen, G, Carolina Hurricanes

Following a 4-1-0 start to the regular season, Andersen was informed doctors had discovered a blood clotting issue affecting the 11-year NHL veteran. He missed 49 games over a four-month span from Nov. 4 to March 7. “It came out of nowhere. There were some symptoms, and that initiated the check-ups," Andersen told the Raleigh News and Observer. After returning to the lineup - a process complicated by limited access to ice during treatment - Andersen posted a 9-1-0 record, 1.30 goals-against average, .951 save percentage and three shutouts, helping the Hurricanes finish the season third in the NHL overall standings. “I think the story’s not quite done yet with him,” Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “Hopefully it ends with even something better. But just the fact that he came back ... You take the worst-case scenario out of it, which is he wouldn’t be able to play again, I think that was the worst case that everyone was worried about. So it’s a win, either way.”

Connor Ingram, G, Arizona Coyotes

Ingram nearly retired due to an undiagnosed obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and lingering depression before he sought help through the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance program in 2021, which he credits with turning his life and career around. Claimed off waivers by Arizona in October 2022, Ingram appeared in 27 games for the club in 2022-23 and established himself as the Coyotes top goaltender in 2023-24, posting a 23-21-3 record, 2.91 goals-against average, .907 save percentage and a League-best (tie) six shutouts in 50 appearances. Ingram has shared his story publicly since 2021 and has noted how it has inspired others. "It shows that while you have dark days in your life, there’s always a way out and there’s always a light at the end of the tunnel," Ingram told PHNX Sports. "But this is not for me. It’s so other people can say ‘Hey, man, look. Life sucks right now, but let’s figure it out.’ I think this is a great way to prove you can get through it and you can do it. So why not try?”

Bill Masterton Memorial Scholarship Fund

A $2,500 grant from the PHWA is awarded annually to the Bill Masterton Scholarship Fund, based in Bloomington, Minn., in the name of the Masterton Trophy winner.

History

The trophy was presented by the NHL Writers’ Association in 1968 to commemorate the late Bill Masterton, a player with the Minnesota North Stars who exhibited to a high degree the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey and who died on Jan. 15, 1968.

