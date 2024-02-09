EAST MEADOW, N.Y. – The vibes aren't the only immaculate thing stirring around these parts.

The charming dance moves from the Flames’ newest recruit have a little ‘sway,’ too.

Twitter user @BrilliantOranje calls it 'The Yakutsk Shuffle’ – a meme-worthy, back-and-forth number named in honour of the winger’s Russian hometown. It debuted following Thursday’s win over the Devils and Andrew Mangiapane was given a front-row seat to it all as the team celebrated their 5-3 triumph.

If wasn’t already, that viral moment behind the scenes is making it painfully clear now: Andrei Kuzmenko is an absolute riot.

“I don't know if it help. Maybe it not help,” Kuzmenko laughed of his antics bringing levity to his new troupe, now winners of three straight.

“Maybe after one week the guys will say, 'Kuzy, can you please slow down? Can you please be quiet?' (laughs).

“What can I say? I’m a positive guy and I want to give energy to this team, because I like these guys a lot. I like this game, I like these moment and I like my new my team in Calgary. It's been a good week and (there's been) great support for me.

“Enjoy this game. You have to. When I stop playing … you don't know, that could be tomorrow, that could be in two years. But whenever (that is), you have to look back and be happy that you got a chance to play in the NHL."

Kuzmenko, 28, captured the hearts of Flames fans everywhere following Tuesday’s win over the Bruins. Mikael Backlund awarded him with a game puck afterward, commemorating his debut in his new silks, along with his impressive first tally, which came in typical Kuzmenk-ian fashion – a terrifying snipe from the high slot that left smoke in its wake.

But it was the speech that followed that got everyone fired up.

And believing.

“Go to playoffs, let’s go!” he declared to the group, clearly striking a chord with everyone based on smiles, the cheers and the raucous round of applause that followed.

With Kuzmenko’s help, the Flames are certainly doing their best to make that happen. They’re now only one point out in the wild-card race after sweeping the first two on this four-game swing, and have a chance to make an even bigger dent with another pair in the Big Apple before returning home to the friendly confines next week.