New Voice Of The Flames On Sportsnet

Jon Abbott joins the Flames after NHL stints in Toronto, Vancouver, and most recently Ottawa

abbott
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Sportsnet today announced that Jon Abbott has been named as the new play-by-play voice of the Calgary Flames on Sportsnet. Abbott joins game analysts Kelly Hrudey and Greg Millen in the Sportsnet broadcast booth, with host Ryan Leslie delivering the latest updates around the rink.

"The hockey world is a small one and often provides full circle moments. Growing up in Aylmer, ON, my minor hockey team was named the Flames because of funding provided by a former owner of the Calgary Flames, the late Harley Hotchkiss. Mr. Hotchkiss was from the neighbouring community of Tillsonburg, and just as the Flames ownership continues to do today, he always supported his community through his love for the game. It is an honour to join both the Sportsnet and Flames families over 30 years later, and I look forward to many years of great hockey memories in Calgary."

"I can't be more thankful"

Having started his career at Rogers TV, Abbott brings an impressive resume spanning more than 24 years in sports broadcasting, covering some of hockey’s biggest moments in the NHL, CHL, AHL, World Junior Hockey Championships, World Men's Hockey Championships, and Olympics. He now joins the Calgary Flames on Sportsnet regional broadcast team after NHL stints in Toronto, Vancouver, and most recently Ottawa.

“Jon Abbott is a fantastic addition to the Flames on Sportsnet broadcast booth, especially as we begin our new 11-year regional broadcast partnership with Calgary,” said Rob Corte, VP of Sportsnet and NHL Production. “His passion for hockey and this industry is infectious. Sportsnet is proud and excited to have Jon, Kelly, Greg, and Ryan bring all the great action of a new season to Flames fans.”

The new voice of the Flames on Sportsnet checks out the perch

“We are thrilled to welcome Jon and his family to Calgary,” said Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation President and CEO Robert Hayes. “Participating in the search for a play-by-play person with our partner Sportsnet, we were very impressed with Jon’s broadcast, his resume, and his reputation within the industry. Not only will Jon be an excellent addition to the broadcast team, but he will also be an embraced member in the Calgary community. Along with Flames fans, we look forward to the energy and passion he will deliver in his play-by-play call this winter and for many seasons to come.”

News Feed

'Put Our Roots Down'

Teeing Off At The Italian Open

Social Buzz - 19.08.24

Pospisil, Slovakia To Chase Olympic Berth

'In My Best Shape'

'The Sky's The Limit'

Flames Re-Sign Yan Kuznetsov

Flames Re-Sign Adam Klapka

CSEC Job Fair

2024 Young Stars Classic Schedule Announced

Flames Re-Sign Dustin Wolf

'Really Good Young Guys'

Ken King Courts Set To Open 

Welcome To Scotia Place 

'Great For The City'

'It's Very Special'

'Give Them A Framework'

Flames Prospect Hurtig To Skate For Sweden At Summer Showcase