New Voice Of The Flames On Sportsnet

Sportsnet today announced that Jon Abbott has been named as the new play-by-play voice of the Calgary Flames on Sportsnet. Abbott joins game analysts Kelly Hrudey and Greg Millen in the Sportsnet broadcast booth, with host Ryan Leslie delivering the latest updates around the rink.

"The hockey world is a small one and often provides full circle moments. Growing up in Aylmer, ON, my minor hockey team was named the Flames because of funding provided by a former owner of the Calgary Flames, the late Harley Hotchkiss. Mr. Hotchkiss was from the neighbouring community of Tillsonburg, and just as the Flames ownership continues to do today, he always supported his community through his love for the game. It is an honour to join both the Sportsnet and Flames families over 30 years later, and I look forward to many years of great hockey memories in Calgary."