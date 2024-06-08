Combine Notebook - 08.06.24

Like Father, Like Son

Tij Iginla was one of the most popular interviews in Saturday’s media session, and for good reason.

The Kelowna Rockets forward scored 47 goals in 2023-24 and shot up the NHL Central Scouting rankings, landing at No. 9 on the final North American list.

One reporter made mention of the fact that many in the assembled group covered his father, Jarome, over the course of his Hall of Fame career.

A comment that Tij has probably heard a thousand times, but he was happy to share stories about his father’s influence, and the time his family had Nathan MacKinnon over for Thanksgiving dinner.

“I was probably still at the kid’s table,” Tij joked.

But despite sharing that same trademark smile, the younger Iginla is determined to forge his own path in the game.

“Growing up, obviously saw my Dad in the NHL, it was kind of always my dream to get there as well,” he said. “It always felt so far away, I was just a kid on the outdoor rink thinking ‘When’s my Draft year? 2024?’ It seems so far away but now it’s come pretty quick.

“It’s been a lot of fun and the week here has been fun, too.”