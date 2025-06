The Calgary Flames announce their 2025-26 preseason schedule starting with a split-squad matchup against their provincial rivals the Edmonton Oilers on September 21st, with puck drop at the Scotiabank Saddledome at 6:00pm MT.

The Flames will play a total of eight preseason games (four at the Scotiabank Saddledome and four on the road). Flames opponents include the Edmonton Oilers (2), Seattle Kraken (2), Vancouver Canucks (2) and Winnipeg Jets (2).