Hu-mongous Victory

Take a bow, Jonathan Huberdeau.

The Flames forward had two goals and four points against the visiting Philadelphia Flyers Saturday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome, earning the game's first-star nod in a 6-3 victory.

Nazem Kadri also had a pair and MacKenzie Weegar and Mikael Backlund added singles as the Flames won their home-opener, never trailing in the contest as they improved to 2-0 on the season.

Andrei Kuzmenko had three helpers, while Martin Pospisil had a pair.

Calgary, of course, opened the season with a 6-5 OT comeback victory over the Canucks Thursday night in Vancouver as Huberdeau scored in that outing, too.

Up 3-2 in the third period, Backlund notched his first of the campaign at 14:26 and then Huberdeau tallied less than a minute later to ice the game.

Dustin Wolf got his first start of the season and was excellent, named the game's second star after finishing with 37 saves and holding the fort when the Flyers outshot the Flames heavily through the firtst 40 minutes of the tilt.