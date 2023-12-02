'We've Built That Trust'

Dennis Gilbert doesn’t need to be told twice.

Whether it’s an injury, a shake-up, or even a trade – like the one saw Thursday with their Pacific rivals – he knows what an opportunity like this can do for him personally.

“Every time there's a personnel change, different guys have to step up and fill some part of the void,” the 27-year-old said following Saturday’s morning skate. "For me, it’s pretty simple:

“I’ve been steadily building my game and along with that, comes trust with the coaching staff. I’m willing and able to help in different ways, like the penalty kill. And if I’m called upon for that, it would be awesome.

“Whenever that next opportunity – that next role, or assignment – comes, you have to reach out and grab it.”

At surface-level, the concept isn’t new.

Carpe diem, right?

The thing is, Gilbert is now in Year 6 of his pro career, and with 188 of his 250 career games played at the American League level, he has a good understanding of what’s required to make inroads.

These days, the Buffalo native has become an NHL mainstay while authoring a story of spunk, grit and dedication along the way. But with Nikita Zadorov dealt to West Coast for a pair of picks only 48 hours ago, he’s no longer at a point where simply playing at this level is enough.