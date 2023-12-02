Flames Sign Defenceman Mark Pysyk

The Flames announced today the signing of defenceman Mark Pysyk to a one-year two-way contract.

“Mark is a right shot defenceman who provides depth on the blueline for ourorganization,” said Flames general manager Craig Conroy. “He is a versatile player with significant NHL experience.”

Pysyk, a native of Sherwood Park, AB, has skated in eight games for the Wilks-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League this season. The 6’1” rearguard played 68 games with the Buffalo Sabres during the 2021-22 campaign and has accumulated 521 total games in his NHL career with Buffalo, Florida, and Dallas. Pysyk was drafted in the first round (23rd overall) in the 2010 NHL Draft by the Sabres.

TERM: One-year, two-way

AAV: $725, 000

BORN: Sherwood Park, AB DATE: January 11, 1992

HEIGHT: 6’1” WEIGHT: 198 lbs.

SHOOTS: Right