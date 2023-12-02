Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Canucks - 02.12.23

The Flames are back in action tonight, hosting the Vancouver Canucks at 8:00 p.m. MT.
Sportsnet, CBC, and City TV will carry the national television broadcast while Sportsnet 960 will carry the radio broadcast. Limited tickets are available HERE.
As per the lines and pairings used during this morning's skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Andrew Mangiapane - Elias Lindholm - Yegor Sharangovich
Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
Jonathan Huberdeau - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
A.J. Greer - Adam Ruzicka - Dillon Dube
DEFENCE
MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev
Dennis Gilbert - Jordan Oesterle
GOALTENDER
Jacob Markstrom