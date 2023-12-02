Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Canucks - 02.12.23

The Flames are back in action tonight, hosting the Vancouver Canucks at 8:00 p.m. MT.

Sportsnet, CBC, and City TV will carry the national television broadcast while Sportsnet 960 will carry the radio broadcast. Limited tickets are available HERE.

As per the lines and pairings used during this morning's skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Andrew Mangiapane - Elias Lindholm - Yegor Sharangovich

Connor Zary - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil

Jonathan Huberdeau - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

A.J. Greer - Adam Ruzicka - Dillon Dube

DEFENCE

MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev

Dennis Gilbert - Jordan Oesterle

GOALTENDER

Jacob Markstrom