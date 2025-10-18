Game Day Notebook - 18.10.25

Shots, Shots, Shots

The message is simple.

Get pucks and bodies to the net, and good things are bound to happen.

Calgary enters this evening's contest having outshot their opponent only once in their five previous games this season, and while it might seem trite, Blake Coleman figures that more shot volume from he and his peers will bring about more red lights behind opposing nets.

"It's kind of cliche and simple, but you’ve got to generate some ugly ones, have guys start feeling good about producing some goals and then, you know, plays will open up from there," he said Saturday morning. "Guys (have) just got to go play their game.

"There's a lot of good players in this room with a lot of finishing ability and, you know, it's just a matter of time before pucks start to go."

And for Coleman, who will again line up alongside Mikael Backlund and Sam Honzek Saturday, one way to create more opportunities to shoot the puck is to apply consistent pressure on the fore-check.

"Just get pucks behind their D, make them turn, get them into the glass when you can, and just keep our game simple, really" he said. "It's a fun building to play in. It's a great atmosphere.

"Just simplify the game, dumb it down a little and make them work a little harder."