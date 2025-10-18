Projected Lineup - Flames @ Golden Knights

The Flames close out their two-game road trip tonight in Las Vegas, taking on the Golden Knights at 8:00 p.m. MT (SN, CBC).
The game will mark Jonathan Huberdeau's season, as he is set to return after suffering an injury in the preseason.
Calgary's projected lines and pairings in Vegas
The Flames close out their two-game road trip tonight in Las Vegas, taking on the Golden Knights at 8:00 p.m. MT (SN, CBC).
The game will mark Jonathan Huberdeau's season, as he is set to return after suffering an injury in the preseason.
As per the lines and pairings used during this morning's skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee
Yegor Sharangovich - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato
Sam Honzek - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg - Connor Zary - Adam Klapka
DEFENCE
Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson
Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar
Jake Bean - Zayne Parekh
GOALTENDER
Dustin Wolf
The Flames return home to host the Winnipeg Jets on Monday at 7:30 p.m. MT. Tickets are available HERE.