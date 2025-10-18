Projected Lineup - Flames @ Golden Knights

Calgary's projected lines and pairings in Vegas

ProjectedLineupOct18Web
By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames close out their two-game road trip tonight in Las Vegas, taking on the Golden Knights at 8:00 p.m. MT (SN, CBC).

The game will mark Jonathan Huberdeau's season, as he is set to return after suffering an injury in the preseason.

FTV_5122
FTV_5173
FTV_5278
FTV_5311
FTV_5209
FTV_5307
FTV_5317
FTV_5130
FTV_5286
FTV_5291
FTV_5264
FTV_5281
FTV_5115
FTV_5134
FTV_5229
FTV_5194
FTV_5200
FTV_5181
FTV_5187
FTV_5150
FTV_5374
FTV_5385
/

Photo Gallery - Morning Skate - 18.10.25

Photos from the Flames' morning skate in Las Vegas on Oct. 18. Photos by Torie Peterson.

As per the lines and pairings used during this morning's skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee

Yegor Sharangovich - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Sam Honzek - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg - Connor Zary - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar

Jake Bean - Zayne Parekh

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf

The Flames return home to host the Winnipeg Jets on Monday at 7:30 p.m. MT. Tickets are available HERE.

News Feed

5 Things - Flames @ Golden Knights

'I'm Ready To Go'

Flames Drop Decision To Mammoth

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Mammoth

5 Things - Flames @ Mammoth

Flames Fall To Golden Knights

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Golden Knights

Scratch & Win!

Game Day Notebook - 14.10.25

5 Things - Flames vs. Golden Knights

Future Watch Update - 13.10.25

Flames Doubled By Blues

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Blues

Welcome To The C of Red!

5 Things - Flames vs. Blues

Flames Foundation Distributes Over $2.2 Million To Kick Off Season 

Flames Settle For Road Split

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Canucks