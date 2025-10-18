5 Things - Flames @ Golden Knights

Flames, Golden Knights clash in the Desert (8 p.m. MT/Sportsnet/CBC)

5Things-FBTW
By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

1. Into The Fortress

The Flames are certainly acclimatized to the Vegas environs.

Two full days in Nevada - one an off day, the other a practice session - and tonight, a rematch against a Golden Knights club following a contest Tuesday at the Scotiabank Saddledome that slipped out of Calgary's hands in the third period.

But as they say, bygones are bygones, and here in the Desert, the Flames will try and take advantage of their first Hockey Night in Canada showcase to get back into the win column.

On its base level, hockey's a simple game. Score more goals than the other team, and you'll end up a winner.

For a Calgary team that has lit the lamp only nine times to this point in the season, scoring goals is certainly the priority.

But despite their offensive woes, the Flames are in the top half of the league in Corsi for, and nowhere near the bottom of the league in high-danger opportunities, and for that reason, head coach Ryan Huska is optimistic that sometime - soon - his team might start to turn a corner, when it comes to lighting the lamp.

"Yes, I do," he said Friday, when asked if the team is on the precipice of scoring more goals. "The challenge that I would have for our team is not just to kind of accept where it's at, right? And that means that we have to be more committed to getting pucks to the net, for us to be able to score.

"It's not looking off a shot or trying to find something that's better, it's almost like dumbing it down a touch and just being committed to getting pucks to the net as much as possible.

"Our work ethic has been great. I think we can do things faster as a team, and I think that's going to help both on the offensive and defensive side. We have to make sure we find a way to turn the corner here sooner than later."

One of the players potentially on the verge of turning the corner: Joel Farabee.

Through five games, he's tied for second among Calgary's top-six forwards in high-danger chances - both at even strength and in all situations - and tonight, he'll get a look on the top line alongside Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri.

And while he commented Friday that his role might be more bent on retrieving pucks for his linemates, Farabee is well aware he has the green light to shoot the puck with (somewhat) reckless abandon when the opportunity arises.

Helping lift up the team, too, is just as important.

"You can’t grip the stick too hard right now," he said Friday. "It’s frustrating on everyone, we’re not scoring a lot of goals but at the same time, you’ve got to pump guys up, you’ve got to feel good; when you do that, you’re going to end up scoring goals.

"For us, just come in with a good mindset. We thought we outplayed Vegas when they were at the Saddledome. Just gotta get back to that and play our game."

The Golden Knights have allowed five goals per game through their two home fixtures this season, too.

That makes the message even more clear. Get pucks and traffic to the net, and see what happens.

Maybe, two valuable points.

If the Flames play their cards right.

Head coach on Huberderau return, Farabee's new line & more

2. Know Your Enemy

Vegas has yet to lose in regulation time this season - they're one of only four NHL clubs left standing in that category - and they come into tonight's game on the heels of a 6-5 win over Boston Thursday at T-Mobile Arena.

William Karlsson's powerplay marker 2:19 into the third period stood up as the decider, as the Golden Knights pumped 37 shots at Jeremy Swayman and went 2-6 on the man-advantage in the contest; captain Mark Stone led the way points-wise with three assists.

Akira Schmid, who came on in relief Tuesday at the 'Dome and posted 40 minutes of shutout hockey, recorded the win with a 19-save performance while Calgarian Adin Hill - who left that Tuesday contest with an injury - served as the backup.

Calgary product Cole Reinhardt scored his first goal with Vegas in the win.

Former Flames defenceman Noah Hanifin has not dressed since the season-opener Oct. 8 versus the Kings, Thursday's game against his hometown Bruins marked Hanifin's fourth straight absence.

But there's still plenty of firepower at the top of the Vegas lineup. Jack Eichel leads the league with 11 points (more on him below), while Pavel Dorofeyev is tied for the NHL lead with six goals to begin the new season.

2025-26 Stats

Powerplay
Rate
Rank
Flames
15.8%
T-21st
Golden Knights
28.6%
4th
Penalty Kill
Flames
85.0%
14th
Golden Knights
66.7%
T-27th
5-on-5 Shot Attempts (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
50.70%
14th
Golden Knights
54.36%
4th
5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances (via NaturalStatTrick)
Flames
48.05%
19th
Golden Knights
51.85%
9th


3. Fast Facts

2025-26 Season Series

Tonight's game marks the second of four meetings during the 2025-26 regular season between Calgary and Vegas and first of two this year at T-Mobile Arena.

The Golden Knights skated away with a 4-2 comeback victory this past Tuesday at the Scotiabank Saddledome, with Mikael Backlund and Blake Coleman accounting for the Flames goals.

After tonight's game, the next meeting between the two sides will come Dec. 20 in Calgary before the season series wraps up Apr. 2 in Las Vegas.

Did You Know?

It's certainly not a scenario they'd like to repeat, but the Flames asserted themselves well on the penalty-kill Wednesday night in Utah, stoning the Mammoth on each of their six powerplay opportunities.

In fact, Calgary has killed off each of their last nine short-handed opportunities entering tonight's game, and they've been unbeatable on the penalty-kill in each of their last three contests versus the Golden Knights, who are 1-12 on the powerplay in five meetings versus the Flames dating back to the start of the 2024-25 season.

Wednesday's 6-6 evening on the PK accounted for the highest number of successful kills in one game since the club went 6-6 in a road contest at Carolina Mar. 2.

4. Lineup Notes

With the return of Jonathan Huberdeau off injured reserve, the Flames assigned rookie forward Matvei Gridin to the AHL's Calgary Wranglers Friday.

Here's how the team lined up during Friday's practice at T-Mobile Arena:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee

Yegor Sharangovich - Morgan Frost - Matt Coronato

Sam Honzek - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg - Connor Zary - Adam Klapka

Justin Kirkland

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley - MacKenzie Weegar

Jake Bean - Zayne Parekh

Brayden Pachal - Daniil Miromanov

GOALTENDERS

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

"Excited to be back with the team - been a long few weeks"

5. Players to Watch

Flames - MacKenzie Weegar

Weegar will suit up in his 250th game as a Flame this evening, and comes into the contest one assist shy of 100 since arriving in Calgary in the summer of 2022.

The defender has been used heavily over the first five games of the regular season, averaging a team-leading 24:20 of playing time.

Saturday's contest will mark the second straight game in which a Flames player has reached 250 appearances with the club; Nazem Kadri achieved the feat Wednesday night in Utah.

Golden Knights - Jack Eichel

To say Eichel is off to a hot start is an understatement, and fans at the Scotiabank Saddledome saw that first-hand Tuesday night.

Eichel scored twice - including the eventual game-winner - and comes into Saturday's game with a league-best 11 points.

Thursday against Boston, Eichel had a goal, an assist and nine shots on goal over his team-high 24:11 of ice-time.

