Game Day Notebook - 09.11.25

Cooley likely to start ... Coronato eager to battle ... Kuznetsov showing defensive poise

251109_Notebook
By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

SAINT PAUL — The Flames are back on the road, ready to battle the Wild in the first of a two-game, Central Division swing.

Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. MT on Sportsnet West and Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Get set for this evening's contest with our Game Day Notebook!

Devin's Day

Devin Cooley was in the starter's crease at Sunday's morning skate and appears poised to make his third start of the season across from Minnesota's Jesper Wallstedt.

The Californian puck-stopper has been solid in his four previous appearances this season, posting a sub-2.00 goals-against average and .933 save percentage over his 180 minutes of work.

Last time out, he stopped all 12 shots he faced in 40 minutes of relief work eight days ago in Nashville.

"To me, that's a player that's more engaged"

Photo Gallery - Morning Skate 09.11.25

Photos by Alex Medina

Matty Shoots-A-Lotto

Friday's game against Chicago was a lesson in persistence for Matt Coronato.

He launched a career-high 11 shots on goal - six of which qualified as scoring chances according to Natural Stat Trick - and was arguably Calgary's most dangerous forward their last time out.

Tonight's message? More of the same.

"I think I need to continue winning my battles, my 50-50 battles, and playing the game the right way," Coronato explained after Sunday's morning skate. "I think when you're doing the little things right, the offence kind of stems from that.

"So for me, I'm focused on having a good start, and playing the right way without the puck and hopefully from there, the chances come."

And it's that battle level, that competitive fire that Head Coach Ryan Huska wants to see more of tonight, too.

"I think what we saw from him compared to what we haven't seen from him lately is more commitment at or on the puck, so a harder guy in the battle to put himself in positions to have the puck more," Huska said. "I think that's been one of the things that's missing from his game, and when you you look at the shot totals that he was able to achieve last game, to me, that's a player that's much more engaged and much more committed to the hard parts of the game, which typically is a puck battle."

For Coronato, having a pair of playmakers on his line helps, too, and he can feel some symettry growing between himself, Morgan Frost and Jonathan Huberdeau.

"I think the more games we play together, the more comfortable we're kind of getting at spacing out and supporting each other in the offensive zone," Coronato said. "They're both such great passers and playmakers. So for me, when they have the puck, I want to find little areas where I can support them and be ready to shoot.

"I think it's all about winning our battles and being in good positions of support for each other."

"I just want to keep getting to the hard areas"

Yan's The Man

Yan Kuznetsov waited nigh on 22 months for another taste of NHL action.

And he's jumped in with both feet, since being recalled from the AHL's Wranglers on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old had four shots on goal, and a career-high 22:31 of ice-time against the Blackhawks Friday night.

The jump in playing time was partly due to personnel issues - Zayne Parekh left that contest in the second period and for a time, the Flames were down to three regular blueliners with two more in the penalty box - but Kuznetsov asserted himself well, even if he had to simplify his already workmanlike game.

"We had Joel (Farabee) jump in and he did a pretty good job," Kuznetsov smiled. "He helped us out a lot, but yeah, you've got to be really smart about what you're doing on the ice and the areas you go to, you can't get caught ... or just doing bad things.

"You've got to be really smart, because one long shift can mess you up for the long stretch.

Make no mistake, Kuznetsov's game is defence-first.

But that's perhaps why Head Coach Ryan Huska and his staff have taken a shine to the young Russian.

"He brings a lot of value in the defensive side of the game," the bench boss explained. "So over the course of his early career, he's learned not to focus or think that offence is everything for a young defenceman, he's really tuned into what he has to do to be an excellent defenceman at this level, and that means take care of the front of the net, move the puck quick, use your size, and use your skating ability to your advantage.

"So I think over the years, he's really matured since he's been with the Wranglers. The guys have done a very good job with him, and we feel like now, we brought him up, but this was the time to give him an opportunity to see if he he can do it."

"Played some heavy minutes ... I really enjoyed it"

