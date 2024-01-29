Future Watch Update - 29.01.24

A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues

By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

WHL

Sam Honzek - Left Wing - Vancouver Giants
5 goals, 12 assists, 17 points in 14 games

Honzek collected four assists in a three-game weekend series against Victoria, helping Vancouver collect five of a possible six points in the process.

He had two helpers in Friday’s 5-3 win on home ice, adding two more Sunday in a 3-2 overtime setback on Vancouver Island.

Jaden Lipinski - Centre - Vancouver Giants
14 goals, 28 assists, 42 points in 46 games

Lipinski was named Second Star Friday night after a two-goal, one assist performance as his Giants knocked off the Victoria Royals.

His first goal helped kickstart Vancouver’s rally, as the Giants erased a 3-0 deficit to win 5-3.

He also recorded an assist in Saturday’s 7-6 overtime win at Victoria, a game the Giants trailed 6-3 after 40 minutes.

Parker Bell - Left Wing - Tri-City Americans
20 goals, 18 assists, 38 points in 38 games

Bell scored his 20th goal of the season Wednesday night in Tri-City’s 7-4 setback at Wenatchee.

QMJHL

Etienne Morin - Defence - Moncton Wildcats
9 goals, 27 assists, 36 points in 38 games

Morin extended his point streak to six games this past week, totalling three points for the Wildcats over their two games.

He capped off his week with a goal and an assist Sunday afternoon versus Sherbrooke.

BCHL

Cade Littler - Centre - Penticton Vees
6 goals, 8 assists, 14 points in 17 games

Littler scored the decider in Penticton’s 4-1 win over the Surrey Eagles Saturday night, his sixth tally since joining the Vees.

NCAA

Jake Boltmann - Defence - University of Notre Dame
0 goals, 1 assist, 1 point in 20 games

Arsenii Sergeev - Goaltender - Connecticut
5-4-0 record, 2.19 GAA, .928 save percentage

Sergeev, the two-time reigning Hockey East Goaltender of the Week, picked up his fifth win of the season Friday, making 36 saves in a 6-2 win over Sacred Heart.

Aydar Suniev - Forward - Massachusetts
8 goals, 9 assists, 17 points in 21 games

Russia

Yegor Yegorov - Goaltender - Dynamo Moscow (MHL)
10-4-3, 1.94 GAA, .932 save percentage

Yegorov made 28 saves Wednesday in a 6-2 victory over AKM-Junior.

Daniil Chechelev - Goaltender - Ryazan-VDV (VHL)
1-1-0, 1.52 GAA, .958 save percentage

Chechelev turned in a 44-save shutout performance Friday as Ryazan blanked Dynamo St. Petersburg 2-0.

Sweden

Axel Hurtig - Defence - Rogle BK
0 goals, 0 assists, 0 point in 2 games (SHL)
3 goals, 4 assists, 7 points in 17 games (U20)

Hurtig dressed for his second career SHL game Thursday, a 2-1 OT setback for Rogle versus HV71.

Finland

Topi Ronni - Centre - Tappara
1 goal, 1 assist, 2 points in 19 games (Liiga)
8 goals, 14 assists, 22 points in 13 games (U20)

