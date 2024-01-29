Future Watch Update - 29.01.24

WHL

Sam Honzek - Left Wing - Vancouver Giants

5 goals, 12 assists, 17 points in 14 games

Honzek collected four assists in a three-game weekend series against Victoria, helping Vancouver collect five of a possible six points in the process.

He had two helpers in Friday’s 5-3 win on home ice, adding two more Sunday in a 3-2 overtime setback on Vancouver Island.

Jaden Lipinski - Centre - Vancouver Giants

14 goals, 28 assists, 42 points in 46 games

Lipinski was named Second Star Friday night after a two-goal, one assist performance as his Giants knocked off the Victoria Royals.

His first goal helped kickstart Vancouver’s rally, as the Giants erased a 3-0 deficit to win 5-3.

He also recorded an assist in Saturday’s 7-6 overtime win at Victoria, a game the Giants trailed 6-3 after 40 minutes.