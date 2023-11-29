Future Watch Update - 28.11.23

QMJHL

Etienne Morin - Defence - Moncton Wildcats

5 goals, 13 assists, 18 points in 19 games

Morin and the Wildcats - who sit #9 in the CHL Top 10 rankings - went 2-1-0 over the past week, splitting a pair of weekend contests against Top 10 competition.

Moncton beat Charlottetown 5-2 Thursday; the following night, Morin factored in with two assists against #7 Rouyn-Noranda in a 6-5 win.

The Wildcats closed out the week by falling 4-0 to the top-ranked Halifax Mooseheads.

WHL

Parker Bell - Left Wing - Tri-City Americans

7 goals, 9 assists, 16 points in 15 games

Bell put up a goal and an assists over Tri-City’s three games last week, helping the Americans to a 2-1-0 record over that span.

On Tuesday, he chipped in with a helper in a 5-0 win over Seattle, but was held off the scoresheet Friday night in a 5-1 setback versus Victoria.

Bell closed out his week with a goal as the Americans knocked off the Vancouver Giants 5-2 in B.C.