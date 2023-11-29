Future Watch Update - 28.11.23

A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues

By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

QMJHL

Etienne Morin - Defence - Moncton Wildcats
5 goals, 13 assists, 18 points in 19 games

Morin and the Wildcats - who sit #9 in the CHL Top 10 rankings - went 2-1-0 over the past week, splitting a pair of weekend contests against Top 10 competition.

Moncton beat Charlottetown 5-2 Thursday; the following night, Morin factored in with two assists against #7 Rouyn-Noranda in a 6-5 win.

The Wildcats closed out the week by falling 4-0 to the top-ranked Halifax Mooseheads.

WHL

Parker Bell - Left Wing - Tri-City Americans
7 goals, 9 assists, 16 points in 15 games

Bell put up a goal and an assists over Tri-City’s three games last week, helping the Americans to a 2-1-0 record over that span.

On Tuesday, he chipped in with a helper in a 5-0 win over Seattle, but was held off the scoresheet Friday night in a 5-1 setback versus Victoria.

Bell closed out his week with a goal as the Americans knocked off the Vancouver Giants 5-2 in B.C.

Jaden Lipinski - Centre - Vancouver Giants
7 goals, 10 assists, 17 points in 24 games

Lipinski’s Giants went 1-2-0 last week, beginning the seven-day stretch with a 3-0 shutout win at Spokane.

He was held off the scoresheet Friday in a 6-3 setback at Kamloops, then put up one helper in the weekend finale, a 5-2 home loss to Tri-City.

BCHL

Cade Littler - Centre - Penticton Vees
0 goals, 0 assists, 0 points in 1 game

After collecting eight goals in 14 games with Cedar Rapids of the USHL to start the season, Littler joined the BCHL's Penticton Vees last week, making his debut Saturday night in a 2-1 shootout loss at Vernon.

NCAA

Jake Boltmann - Defence - University of Notre Dame
0 goals, 0 assists, 0 points in 7 games

Boltmann and the Fighting Irish suffered a 6-1 defeat in their lone contest of the week Friday versus Boston College.

Arsenii Sergeev - Goaltender - Connecticut
2-4-0 record, 2.82 GAA, .897 save percentage

Sergeev did not appear in Connecticut’s 6-1 win Saturday against Dartmouth.

Aydar Suniev - Forward - Massachusetts
4 goals, 1 assists, 6 points in 13 games

Suniev put up an assist for UMass in their 6-5 win over Harvard Friday.

Russia

Yegor Yegorov - Goaltender - Dynamo Moscow (MHL)
5-3-1, 2.20 GAA, .921 save percentage

Yegorov earned the win in goal Monday, turning aside 23 shots in a 2-1 victory over Russkie Vityazi, but did not play in either of Dynamo Moscow’s losses Thursday or Saturday.

Sweden

Axel Hurtig - Defence - Rogle BK U20
2 goals, 3 assists, 5 points in 9 games

Hurtig started a busy weekend by earning an assist in Rogle’s 3-2 win over Orebro Friday, then helped his squad complete a two-game sweep of Orebro with an 8-2 victory Saturday.

He was held off the scoresheet Sunday in a 4-1 loss against Farjestad.

Finland

Topi Ronni - Centre - Tappara
1 goal, 1 assists, 2 points in 13 games (Liiga)
2 goals, 2 assists, 4 points in 1 game (U20)

