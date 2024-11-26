Future Watch Update - 26.11.24

WHL

Andrew Basha - Left Wing - Medicine Hat Tigers

7 goals, 13 assists, 20 points in 17 games

Basha remains out of the Medicine Hat lineup, he's listed as week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

Axel Hurtig - Defence - Calgary Hitmen

0 goals, 4 assists, 4 points in 22 games

Hurtig and the Hitmen returned home to the Scotiabank Saddledome Friday night, defeating the Victoria Royals 5-4 in overtime.

Eric Jamieson - Defence - Everett Silvertips

6 goals, 4 assists, 10 points in 23 games

Jamieson and the Silvertips collected seven of a possible eight points last week, and now hold a five-point lead atop the U.S. Division.

He scored his fifth goal of the season Wednesday in a 4-0 win over Lethbridge, then added another marker Saturday night as Everett scored a 5-2 win in Kamloops.