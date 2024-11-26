Future Watch Update - 26.11.24

A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues

By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

WHL

Andrew Basha - Left Wing - Medicine Hat Tigers
7 goals, 13 assists, 20 points in 17 games

Basha remains out of the Medicine Hat lineup, he's listed as week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

Axel Hurtig - Defence - Calgary Hitmen
0 goals, 4 assists, 4 points in 22 games

Hurtig and the Hitmen returned home to the Scotiabank Saddledome Friday night, defeating the Victoria Royals 5-4 in overtime.

Eric Jamieson - Defence - Everett Silvertips
6 goals, 4 assists, 10 points in 23 games

Jamieson and the Silvertips collected seven of a possible eight points last week, and now hold a five-point lead atop the U.S. Division.

He scored his fifth goal of the season Wednesday in a 4-0 win over Lethbridge, then added another marker Saturday night as Everett scored a 5-2 win in Kamloops.

Hunter Laing - Right Wing - Prince George Cougars
7 goals, 8 assists, 15 points in 22 games

Laing had a pair of assists Friday night as the Cougars got past the Kamloops Blazers 5-3 on home ice.

Jaden Lipinski - Centre - Vancouver Giants
1 goal, 11 assists, 12 points in 13 games

Lipinski had two assists Friday in a setback in Kelowna, and capped off his week with a helper Sunday afternoon, as the Giants knocked off the Cougars 4-3.

He won 68.3% of his faceoffs this past weekend, coming away best in 41 of 60 draws.

OHL

Jacob Battaglia - Left Wing - Kingston Frontenacs
16 goals, 19 assists, 35 points in 25 games

Battaglia had points in each of Kingston's three games last weekend, as the Frontenacs collected all six points available to them.

He chipped in with two helpers Friday in a 4-3 shootout win over Peterborough, then scored in back-to-back games as Kingston secured wins over Brantford and North Bay Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Henry Mews - Defence - Ottawa 67’s
7 goals, 20 assists, 27 points in 22 games

Mews added four points to his season total over the weekend, earning third star honours Friday at Sarnia, where he scored and added an assist in a 5-4 shootout loss.

He added two assists Saturday at Windsor.

Luke Misa - Centre - Brampton Steelheads
12 goals, 15 assists, 27 points in 22 games

Misa, who celebrated his 19th birthday Monday, enters the new week on a seven-game point streak.

He had an assist, then scored in the shootout Friday in a 4-3 triumph over Niagara, then added a goal and a helper Saturday as the Steelheads defeated the Soo 8-5.

Zayne Parekh - Defence - Saginaw Spirit
8 goals, 21 assists, 29 points in 20 games

Parekh has 14 points over his last two weeks of OHL action, including six from this past weekend's two games.

He had a goal, and assist, and finished +4 Friday as Saginaw crushed Flint 8-1, then put up a four-point effort Saturday (1G, 3A) against London.

QMJHL

Matvei Gridin - Right Wing - Shawinigan Cataractes
11 goals, 16 assists, 27 points in 22 games

Gridin has had a November to remember, counting eight goals and 17 points from his 11 appearances with the Cataractes.

Last week, he scored and earned second star honours Thursday in Halifax, then counted the game-winner - along with an assist - Saturday in a 5-2 victory at Cape Breton.

Etienne Morin - Defence - Moncton Wildcats
6 goals, 18 assists, 24 points in 22 games

Morin upped his goal total to six Thursday at Chicoutimi, part of a four-point week that saw his Wildcats win two out of three games on the road.

Moncton has a three-point lead on Chicoutimi atop the Eastern Conference standings, as the Wildcats enter the new week with an 18-4-2 record.

NCAA

Trevor Hoskin - Forward - Niagara
5 goals, 8 assists, 13 points in 15 games

Hoskin scored his fifth goal of the season Sunday, as his Niagara squad split a two-game set with AIC.

Cade Littler - Forward - North Dakota
2 goals, 1 assist, 3 points in 11 games

Littler and the Fighting Hawks swept a two-game home set with Robert Morris, scoring 4-3 (OT) and 1-0 wins.

Arsenii Sergeev - Goaltender - Penn State
4-4-0 record, 2.34 GAA, .906 save percentage, 1 SO

Sergeev missed both contests against Michigan over the weekend, as he was sidelined with a lower-body injury.

Aydar Suniev - Forward - Massachusetts
9 goals, 7 assists, 16 points in 14 games

Suniev scored, and added an assist Friday night as UMass dispatched Harvard 5-3, though the Minutemen ended their week with a setback versus Vermont.

Jake Boltmann - Defence - Northeastern
0 goals, 3 assists, 3 points in 9 games

Boltmann and the Huskies split their weekend set with Boston College, winning 4-2 on Saturday.

Russia

Yegor Yegorov - Goaltender - MHK Tambov (NMHL)
4-3-1, 3.07 GAA, .891 save percentage (NMHL)
1-1-0, 3.30 GAA, .870 save percentage (VHL)

Kirill Zarubin - Goaltender - AKM Tula (MHL)
4-4-0, 2.66 GAA, .923 save percentage

Daniil Chechelev - Goaltender - Yunison Moskva (VHL)
0-2-0, 5.30 GAA, .825 save percentage

