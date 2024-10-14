Future Watch Update - 14.10.24

A look at how Flames prospects are doing in their respective leagues

By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

There's plenty to be thankful for in this long weekend edition of Future Watch.

Among the highlights from the past seven days, a productive three-game stretch for Andrew Basha, more highlight-reel offence from Jacob Battaglia and Matvei Gridin, and a career first for Trevor Hoskin in the NCAA!

WHL

Andrew Basha - Left Wing - Medicine Hat Tigers
2 goals, 7 assists, 9 points in 7 games

Basha had a big week, collecting six points for the Tigers in three wins.

He scored the game-winner Wednesday, earning second star honours in a 3-0 win over Red Deer, then capped off his week with a four-assist effort and first star recognition Saturday in a 5-2 victory versus Vancouver.

Axel Hurtig - Defence - Calgary Hitmen
0 goals, 1 assist, 1 point in 7 games

Hurtig got the better of fellow prospect Hunter Laing Monday in Calgary's 5-0 win over Prince George at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

The Swedish defender is a +7 over his last three outings.

Eric Jamieson - Defence - Everett Silvertips
1 goal, 3 assists, 4 points in 8 games

Jamieson helped the Silvertips go 5-1-0 over their East Division road trip, posting two assists Wednesday in a 5-1 win at Regina, before scoring his first goal of the season as part of Everett's 6-3 win at Swift Current Saturday.

Hunter Laing - Right Wing - Prince George Cougars
4 goals, 2 assists, 6 points in 9 games

OHL

Jacob Battaglia - Left Wing - Kingston Frontenacs
7 goals, 8 assists, 15 points in 7 games

Battaglia was named the game's third star Friday, scoring twice as the Frontenacs knocked off Sudbury 7-2.

Henry Mews - Defence - Ottawa 67’s
0 goals, 4 assists, 4 points in 6 games

Luke Misa - Centre - Brampton Steelheads
1 goal, 2 assists, 3 points in 7 games

Misa went 10/16 in the face-off dot in Saturday's contest at Barrie.

Zayne Parekh - Defence - Saginaw Spirit
1 goals, 5 assists, 6 points in 5 games

Parekh begins the new week riding a four-game point streak.

The Flames first-rounder scored a powerplay goal Saturday versus Kitchener, adding an assist to his season totals Sunday against Sault Ste. Marie.

QMJHL

Matvei Gridin - Right Wing - Shawinigan Cataractes
3 goals, 2 assists, 5 points in 7 games

Gridin scored his third goal of the season - a wicked back-hander - Friday night in a 3-2 win over Blainville-Boisbriand. He was named the game's first star.

Etienne Morin - Defence - Moncton Wildcats
3 goals, 4 assists, 7 points in 6 games

Morin had a productive weekend, recording four points as the Wildcats posted 9-3 and 5-1 wins over Sherbrooke and Charlottetown.

He assisted on the game-winner, also scoring a goal in Saturday's triumph over the Phoenix, then added two helpers Monday afternoon versus the Islanders.

NCAA

Trevor Hoskin - Forward - Niagara
1 goal, 0 assists, 1 point in 2 games

Hoskin scored his first career NCAA goal in his second career regular season game Saturday, though his Purple Eagles dropped a 4-3 overtime decision to St. Lawrence.

Cade Littler - Forward - North Dakota
0 goals, 0 assists, 0 points in 0 games

After featuring in North Dakota's exhibition opener, Littler did not draw into the lineup Saturday in the Fighting Hawks' 5-2 win over Providence.

Arsenii Sergeev - Goaltender - Penn State
2-1-0 record, 1.98 GAA, .928 save percentage, 1 SO

Sergeev made 19 saves, but suffered his first defeat of the season Saturday as Penn State dropped a 3-2 decision at Quinnipiac.

Aydar Suniev - Forward - Massachusetts
5 goals, 1 assist, 6 points in 3 games

Suniev and the Minutemen took part in the Ice Breaker tournament in Las Vegas this past weekend and the Flames prospect did not disappoint.

He scored the game-tying goal Friday in an OT loss to tournament winners Omaha, then added a goal and an assist to his totals Saturday in a 5-1 win over Air Force.

Jake Boltmann - Defence - Northeastern
0 goals, 2 assists, 2 points in 1 game

Boltmann made his official Northeastern debut Saturday, recording a pair of assists in the Huskies' 5-1 win against Stonehill College.

Russia

Yegor Yegorov - Goaltender - MHK Tambov (NMHL)
1-0-1, 2.41 GAA, .917 save percentage (NMHL)
0-1-0, 4.18 GAA, .837 save percentage (VHL)

Kirill Zarubin - Goaltender - AKM Tula (MHL)
2-3-0, 3.36 GAA, .905 save percentage

