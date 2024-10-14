Future Watch Update - 14.10.24

NCAA

Trevor Hoskin - Forward - Niagara

1 goal, 0 assists, 1 point in 2 games

Hoskin scored his first career NCAA goal in his second career regular season game Saturday, though his Purple Eagles dropped a 4-3 overtime decision to St. Lawrence.

Cade Littler - Forward - North Dakota

0 goals, 0 assists, 0 points in 0 games

After featuring in North Dakota's exhibition opener, Littler did not draw into the lineup Saturday in the Fighting Hawks' 5-2 win over Providence.

Arsenii Sergeev - Goaltender - Penn State

2-1-0 record, 1.98 GAA, .928 save percentage, 1 SO

Sergeev made 19 saves, but suffered his first defeat of the season Saturday as Penn State dropped a 3-2 decision at Quinnipiac.

Aydar Suniev - Forward - Massachusetts

5 goals, 1 assist, 6 points in 3 games

Suniev and the Minutemen took part in the Ice Breaker tournament in Las Vegas this past weekend and the Flames prospect did not disappoint.

He scored the game-tying goal Friday in an OT loss to tournament winners Omaha, then added a goal and an assist to his totals Saturday in a 5-1 win over Air Force.

Jake Boltmann - Defence - Northeastern

0 goals, 2 assists, 2 points in 1 game

Boltmann made his official Northeastern debut Saturday, recording a pair of assists in the Huskies' 5-1 win against Stonehill College.