For Flames GM Craig Conroy, inking goaltender Dustin Wolf to a seven-year contract extension might just have been the cherry on top of his summer re-signing sundae.

Wolf put pen to paper Tuesday morning on a pact that will keep him in Flames silks through the 2032-33 season, a deal that will see the Californian puck-stopper add $52.5 million to his bankroll.

He’ll be around familiar faces. The Flames were quiet in free agency, Conroy electing instead to focus on his young core and their futures here in Calgary.

And focus he did. Add Wolf’s name to a long list of newly-extended youngsters that already included forwards Matt Coronato, Martin Pospisil and Connor Zary, along with towering defenceman Kevin Bahl.

But for Conroy, securing the services of Wolf after an impressive rookie campaign was crucial.

“It’s a big day for the organization, obviously excited to get it done,” Conroy said Tuesday morning. “To get Zary done, to get him, Pospisil, Bahler, Coronato, it’s great for the organization.

“I think it sends a good message to everybody, I mean people want to be in Calgary, and they believe that we have a chance to win here.”