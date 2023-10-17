Coming at you from Buffalo, New York: It may be an off day for the players, but FlamesTV never rests! Ryan and Brendan sit down with Assistant Coach Marc Savard, who breaks down the first three games of the season (and how the powerplay is looking), and shares some his favourite stories from his playing days - including his famous photo with Wayne Gretzky, a wild night in the Big Apple and so much more!
FlamesTV Podcast - Catching Up With Marc Savard
