The Flames have announced their roster for tonight's game vs. the Edmonton Oilers:
Flames vs. Oilers Roster
Forwards
Player
Position
10 - Jonathan Hubedeau
LW
11 - Mikael Backlund
C
17 - Yegor Sharangovich
LW
20 - Blake Coleman
RW
28 - Elias Lindholm
C
29 - Dillon Dube
LW
39 - Matt Coronato
RW
42 - Sam Honzek
LW
61 - Clark Bishop
C
71 - Walker Duehr
RW
79 - Cole Schwindt
C
91 - Nazem Kadri
C
Defence
Player
Position
4 - Rasmus Andersson
RD
8 - Chris Tanev
RD
55 - Noah Hanifin
LD
72 - Jeremie Poirier
LD
82 - Jordan Oesterle
LD
98 - Ilya Solovyov
LD
Goaltenders
Player
Catches
32 - Dustin Wolf
L
80 - Dan Vladar
L
Tonight's edition of the Battle of Alberta kicks off at 7:00 p.m. MT with CalgaryFlames.com carrying the stream. Due to NHL broadcast restrictions, the stream is limited to Canadian viewers. For fans in Calgary, tickets are available here.