Flames Trim Camp Roster

Flames teammates react to Backlund's captaincy

'He's Our Leader'
Say What: 'A True Leader'

Flames name Backlund captain, Flames beat Jets

What A Day!
Flames Extend Backlund, Name Him 21st Franchise Captain

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Jets - 27.09.23

Flames @ Jets Roster

Flames Head to Winnipeg to Face Jets in Preseason Action

Preview - Flames @ Jets
Flames Trim Down Training Camp Roster

Amazon's 'Just Walk Out' Technology Comes to the Scotiabank Saddledome

Cutting-Edge Tech
NHL, adidas Unveil Heritage Classic Uniforms

Sharangovich, Dube Score in Shootout as Flames Top Kraken

Skills & Thrills
Flames lose to Kraken in NHL preseason tilt

Flames Edged 5-3 By Kraken
Projected Lineup - Flames @ Kraken - 25.09.23

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Kraken - 25.09.23

Ben Jones focused on Flames camp

'Get My Foot In The Door'
Ciona Returns to Seattle for the First Time as a Pro

'I'm So Excited'
Flames @ Kraken Roster

Flames vs. Oilers Roster

01
By CALGARY FLAMES STAFF
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames have announced their roster for tonight's game vs. the Edmonton Oilers:

Forwards
Player
Position
10 - Jonathan Hubedeau
LW
11 - Mikael Backlund
C
17 - Yegor Sharangovich
LW
20 - Blake Coleman
RW
28 - Elias Lindholm
C
29 - Dillon Dube
LW
39 - Matt Coronato
RW
42 - Sam Honzek
LW
61 - Clark Bishop
C
71 - Walker Duehr
RW
79 - Cole Schwindt
C
91 - Nazem Kadri
C
Defence
Player
Position
4 - Rasmus Andersson
RD
8 - Chris Tanev
RD
55 - Noah Hanifin
LD
72 - Jeremie Poirier
LD
82 - Jordan Oesterle
LD
98 - Ilya Solovyov
LD
Goaltenders
Player
Catches
32 - Dustin Wolf
L
80 - Dan Vladar
L

Tonight's edition of the Battle of Alberta kicks off at 7:00 p.m. MT with CalgaryFlames.com carrying the stream. Due to NHL broadcast restrictions, the stream is limited to Canadian viewers. For fans in Calgary, tickets are available here.