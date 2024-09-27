Flames Trim Training Camp Roster

Calgary, AB – The Calgary Flames announced today that they have assigned the following players to the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League:

Gallant, Alex (RW)

Janicke, Trevor (RW)

Kerins, Rory (C)

Murphy, Connor (G)

Nikolaev, Ilya (C)

Radomsky, Matt (G)

Silye, David (C)

Earlier today, the club also assigned defenceman Zayne Parekh to the Saginaw Spirit of the Ontario Hockey League.

The Flames now have four goalies, 16 defencemen, and 26 forwards for a total of 46 players at camp.

Calgary Wranglers training camp will begin on Monday, September 30th at WinSport.