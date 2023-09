The Flames announced today that they have assigned forward Jaden Lipinski to the Vancouver Giants (WHL).

The Flames have also released Oliver Peer (C), Nathan Pilling (C), Oliver Tulk (C), Tyson Galloway (D), Donovan McCoy (D), Charles Cote (D), Quinn Mantei (D), and Jari Kykkanen (G) from their amateur tryout.

The Flames now have six goalies, 18 defencemen, and 31 forwards for a total of 55 skaters at camp.