Flames lose to Kraken in NHL preseason tilt

Flames Edged 5-3 By Kraken
Projected Lineup - Flames @ Kraken - 25.09.23

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Kraken - 25.09.23

Ben Jones focused on Flames camp

'Get My Foot In The Door'
Ciona Returns to Seattle for the First Time as a Pro

'I'm So Excited'
Flames @ Kraken Roster

Flames vs. Kraken Roster

Flames beat Canucks 10-0 in NHL preseason

Hatty For Matty
Ruzicka Looking to Make the Most of Opportunity

'This Is A Moment For Him'
Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Canucks

Flames vs. Canucks Roster

Flames host Canucks in NHL preseason action

Preview - Flames vs. Canucks
FlamesTV Podcast - Camp Chronicles with Rasmus Andersson

Training Camp Notebook - 23.09.23

Pelletier Hungry to Lock Down Roster Spot

'Learned How To Be A Pro'
FlamesTV Podcast - Camp Chronicles with Jakob Pelletier

Training Camp Notebook - 22.09.23

Oesterle Adds Versatility to Flames D Corps

'Be Impactful'

Skills & Thrills

Sharangovich, Dube score in shootout as Flames top Kraken in Seattle

_DSC5775
By TORIE PETERSON
@ToriePeterson CalgaryFlames.com

In the Seattle edition of the Flames' split squad match-up against the Kraken, it was Dan Vladar stealing the show and leading the young roster to a 3-2 shootout win at Climate Pledge Arena.

Vladar made 35 saves and was perfect in the shootout, looking rock-solid in his exhibition debut.

Connor Murphy, who signed an AHL contract with the Wranglers this summer, backed him up.

Seattle opened the scoring early in the first period but Dryden Hunt pulled the Flames even with a tight-angle shot from the corner. Snatching a rebound that came off the boards, he wired a shot into the net at 4:41.

Defenceman Ilya Solovyov gave the Flames the lead just under seven minutes later when he corralled the puck as he sped into the offensive zone, hammering a shot past the netminder. Solovyov added an assist for a two-point night.

Matty Berniers netted the equalizer at 12:35 of the second period and the game remained tied through regulation, sending it into extra time and then a shootout. Yegor Sharangovich and Dillon Dube scored while Jordan Eberle's shootout attempt went wide and Jared McCann was stopped by Vladar.

The Flames next preseason game is on Wednesday when they take on the Jets in Winnipeg at 6 p.m. MT. Fans can watch the game on CalgaryFlames.com.

Dube lifts Flames to win with shootout goal

They Said It:

"It was a good effort by everybody"

"Vladdy held us in it. ... But we battled hard"

"It's a huge win for us"

The Lineups:

The trios, D-pairs and goalie that started the tilt in Seattle:

FORWARDS

Yegor Sharangovich - Adam Ruzicka - Matt Coronato

Sam Honzek - Dillon Dube - Martin Pospisil

Dryden Hunt - Kevin Rooney - Lucas Ciona

Connor Zary - Brett Sutter - Parker Bell

DEFENCE

Colton Poolman - Jarrod Gourley

Ilya Solovyov - Brady Lyle

Jonathan Aspirot - Mikael Diotte

GOALIES

Dan Vladar - starter

Connor Murphy

The trios, D-pairs and goalie that started the tilt in Calgary:

FORWARDS

Andrew Mangiapane - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Jakob Pelletier - Clark Bishop - Walker Duehr

Emilio Pettersen - Cole Schwindt - Adam Klapka

William Stromgren - Ben Jones - Jaden Lipinski

DEFENCE

Nikita Zadorov - MacKenzie Weegar

Noah Hanifin - Nick DeSimone

Etienne Morin - Yan Kuznetsov

Brady Lyle

GOALIES

Dustin Wolf - starter

Oscar Dansk

The Numbers Game:

In Seattle

Shots: CGY 21, SEA 37

Powerplay: CGY 0-3, SEA 1-3

FO%: CGY 40.7%, SEA 59.3%

Blocked shots: CGY 22, SEA 8

Hits: CGY 12 SEA 12

Scoring chances: CGY 10, SEA 19

High-danger scoring chances: CGY 4, SEA 10

Stats from NHL.com and Natural Stat Trick

Up Next:

The Flames fly to the Manitoba capital to take on the Winnipeg Jets Wednesday night at 6 p.m. MT.

Recap: CGY 3, SEA 2 - F/SO

