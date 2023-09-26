Skills & Thrills

In the Seattle edition of the Flames' split squad match-up against the Kraken, it was Dan Vladar stealing the show and leading the young roster to a 3-2 shootout win at Climate Pledge Arena.

Vladar made 35 saves and was perfect in the shootout, looking rock-solid in his exhibition debut.

Connor Murphy, who signed an AHL contract with the Wranglers this summer, backed him up.

Seattle opened the scoring early in the first period but Dryden Hunt pulled the Flames even with a tight-angle shot from the corner. Snatching a rebound that came off the boards, he wired a shot into the net at 4:41.

Defenceman Ilya Solovyov gave the Flames the lead just under seven minutes later when he corralled the puck as he sped into the offensive zone, hammering a shot past the netminder. Solovyov added an assist for a two-point night.

Matty Berniers netted the equalizer at 12:35 of the second period and the game remained tied through regulation, sending it into extra time and then a shootout. Yegor Sharangovich and Dillon Dube scored while Jordan Eberle's shootout attempt went wide and Jared McCann was stopped by Vladar.

The Flames next preseason game is on Wednesday when they take on the Jets in Winnipeg at 6 p.m. MT. Fans can watch the game on CalgaryFlames.com.