Put It All On Red

Dad Power.

It's a thing.

The Flames fathers and mentors were treated to two more points in the standings Saturday, as the locals used a quick start and strong goaltending to their advantage in a 3-1 win over the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena.

Blake Coleman and Mikael Backlund each factored in with a goal and an assist while Nazem Kadri notched the game-winner, and Jacob Markstrom turned aside 31 shots to earn his fifth win over his last half-dozen starts.

With the win, the Flames improve to 20-18-5 on the year and close the gap in the Western wild-card race.

The two goaltenders helped the clubs settle into the game over the first ten minutes, Markstrom turning aside a quartet of shots over that time including a tricky cross-crease blocker stop off Jonathan Marchessault while the Flames were shorthanded.

But the offence came alive for Calgary just after the midway mark of the period, with the Flames’ leading goal-getter ready and willing to break the stalemate.

Coleman served as a screen, then converted on a rebound at 11:06, parking himself in front of the Golden Knights net to be able to push the remains of a Mikael Backlund effort past Logan Thompson for his 19th goal of the season, surpassing his goal total from a season ago in the process.