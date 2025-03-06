Flames Sign Goaltender Connor Murphy

The Flames announced today that they have signed goaltender Connor Murphy to a one-year, two-way NHL contract (for the remainder of the 2024-25 season).

Murphy, a native of Hudson Falls, NY has spent this season split between the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers and the ECHL’s Rapid City Rush. With the Wranglers, Murphy has appeared in four games, posting a 2-2-0 record with 111 saves. In the ECHL, he has a record of 8-6-4 with a .912 save-percentage and a 2.97 GAA along with one shutout.

Last year, Murphy appeared in 15 AHL contests for the Wranglers, posting a .922 save-percentage, a 2.54 GAA, one shutout and earned a 4-4-3 record.

The 26-year-old joined the Flames organization prior to the start of the 2023-24 campaign after a 91-game college career split between Union College and Northeastern University.

TERM: One-year, two-way

AAV: $775,000

BORN: Hudson Falls, NY DATE: Sept. 1, 1998

HEIGHT: 6’4” WEIGHT: 210 lbs.

CATCHES: Left