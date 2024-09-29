Flames Sign Andrew Basha

The Flames announced today that they signed forward Andrew Basha to a three-year entry-level contract. Basha was the Flames second-round pick (41st overall) in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Basha spent the 2023-24 season with the Medicine Hat Tigers of the Western Hockey League, notching a career-best 30 goals and 55 assists for 85 points in 63 games. The Calgary, AB native would also record five points in five playoff outings with the Tigers last year. Since returning to Medicine Hat from Flames training camp, Basha has recorded two points in two games.

The 18-year-old got his first taste of NHL action this September, skating in two pre-season games for Calgary, registering an assist.

TERM: Three-year, entry-level

AAV: $897,500

BORN: Calgary, AB ​​DATE: November 8, 2005

HEIGHT: 5’11” ​​WEIGHT: 185 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left