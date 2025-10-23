Flames Settle For Point Versus Canadiens

Klapka nets lone Flames goal in 2-1 overtime defeat

By Chris Wahl
Adam Klapka's goal - and a bevy of highlight-reel saves from Dustin Wolf - helped the Flames grab a point Wednesday, but the Canadiens scored 60 seconds into overtime to earn a 2-1 road victory at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Klapka's tally - his first of the season - helped the home side force extra time - but Montreal netminder Jakub Dobes stopped 36 Calgary shots to earn the win in a goaltenders' duel.

Wolf was the shining star in period one for the locals, making a trio of 10-bell saves including a robbery of Ivan Demidov with just over four minutes to play in the frame.

Demidov accepted a cross-ice pass in the right circle and flung the puck goalward, but Wolf quickly slid across his crease to snag the disc before it could venture across his goal line.

He stopped Oliver Kapanen's slot shot and made another cross-crease stop off Zachary Bolduc, but Bolduc - acquired from the Blues this past summer - opened the scoring on a late powerplay with a one-timer from the high slot.

Dobes was the story of the second, particularly in the final five minutes as the Flames pressed for an equalizer; he got a bit of help from his left post to deny a clear-cut opportunity from Nazem Kadri on a Flames powerplay.

A couple of minutes later, sans goalie stick, he lunged backward with his blocker hand with a desperation snag on a Jonathan Huberdeau rebound to keep the score at 1-0 in favour of the visitors, despite Calgary holding a 27-19 edge in shots on goal through 40 minutes.

The Flames' hard work finally paid off just under six minutes into the third, and the goal came from a hard-work play by Morgan Frost, who tracked down a Canadiens defender from behind, poking the puck off his stick onto that of Klapka, who stepped into a hard snapshot from the high slot, beating Dobes to the glove side for his first of the season.

At the other end, Wolf stopped all eight shots he faced in the third, including another rob job on Habs captain Nick Suzuki a minute into the frame.

The Montreal forward grabbed the puck at the right circle after a stretch pass caromed off the end boards, faked to the backhand, then shot low to the forehand, but Wolf - while doing the splits - got his left pad down in the nick of time to stifle Montreal's best chance of the frame, while helping Calgary secure a point in the standings.

But Matheson prevented the Flames from claiming the extra point a minute into overtime, converting on a cross-crease feed from Demidov for his first career overtime winner.

Rasmus Andersson, Mikael Backlund and MacKenzie Weegar led the way for Calgary with five shots on goal apiece, while Justin Kirkland was the most efficient Flame in the face-off dot, winning eight of his 10 draws.

Wolf finished the night with 26 saves.

The Lineup:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Joel Farabee

Blake Coleman - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Sam Honzek - Morgan Frost - Connor Zary

Ryan Lomberg - Justin Kirkland - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Jake Bean - MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley - Zayne Parekh

GOALTENDER

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

They Said It:

"At the end of the day, you have to players step up to score"

"We've got to keep our energy up and it starts with the leadership group"

"We need to get two points and keep building"

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 37, MTL 28

Powerplay: CGY 0-5, MTL 1-3

Faceoffs: CGY 52.5%, MTL 47.5%

Hits: CGY 23, MTL 17

Blocked shots: CGY 13, MTL 25

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 19, MTL 17

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 7, MTL 4

Up Next:

The Flames will play five of their next six games away from home, beginning Friday night in Winnipeg versus the Jets at 6 p.m. MT.

The lone home contest over that span will come Sunday at 6 p.m. MT against the Rangers. GET TICKETS

