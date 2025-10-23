Flames Settle For Point Versus Canadiens

Wolf was the shining star in period one for the locals, making a trio of 10-bell saves including a robbery of Ivan Demidov with just over four minutes to play in the frame.

Demidov accepted a cross-ice pass in the right circle and flung the puck goalward, but Wolf quickly slid across his crease to snag the disc before it could venture across his goal line.

He stopped Oliver Kapanen's slot shot and made another cross-crease stop off Zachary Bolduc, but Bolduc - acquired from the Blues this past summer - opened the scoring on a late powerplay with a one-timer from the high slot.

Dobes was the story of the second, particularly in the final five minutes as the Flames pressed for an equalizer; he got a bit of help from his left post to deny a clear-cut opportunity from Nazem Kadri on a Flames powerplay.

A couple of minutes later, sans goalie stick, he lunged backward with his blocker hand with a desperation snag on a Jonathan Huberdeau rebound to keep the score at 1-0 in favour of the visitors, despite Calgary holding a 27-19 edge in shots on goal through 40 minutes.

The Flames' hard work finally paid off just under six minutes into the third, and the goal came from a hard-work play by Morgan Frost, who tracked down a Canadiens defender from behind, poking the puck off his stick onto that of Klapka, who stepped into a hard snapshot from the high slot, beating Dobes to the glove side for his first of the season.