Sunday Night Delight!

Sometimes, the Devil truly is in the details.

And on a night when the Flames entertained the New York Rangers, it was almost fitting to see a trio of former New Jersey Devils factor into the offence, scoring four of Calgary's five goals as part of a 5-1 victory at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Blake Coleman netted a pair, Kevin Bahl and Yegor Sharangovich both lit the lamp, while Nazem Kadri chipped in with a goal and an assist of his own.

And at the other end, Dustin Wolf turned in another stellar performance, making 30 saves to help the Flames embark on next week’s four-game road swing on a winning note.