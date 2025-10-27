Sunday Night Delight!

Flames storm past Rangers 5-1 at the Scotiabank Saddledome

By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

Sometimes, the Devil truly is in the details.

And on a night when the Flames entertained the New York Rangers, it was almost fitting to see a trio of former New Jersey Devils factor into the offence, scoring four of Calgary's five goals as part of a 5-1 victory at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Blake Coleman netted a pair, Kevin Bahl and Yegor Sharangovich both lit the lamp, while Nazem Kadri chipped in with a goal and an assist of his own.

And at the other end, Dustin Wolf turned in another stellar performance, making 30 saves to help the Flames embark on next week’s four-game road swing on a winning note.

See all the highlights from Sunday's 5-1 victory over the visiting Rangers

It didn’t take Kadri long to leave his stamp on the game.

Less than two minutes, in fact. After a shot from the point went wide off the end glass, Kadri grabbed the loose puck on the right wall, juked past a defender, then after a quick give-and-go with Jonathan Huberdeau in the right circle, snapped a puck past Rangers netminder Igor Shesterkin’s left shoulder and in for his second goal in as many games.

Kadri finishes off dominant shift by scoring 1:42 into game

Bahl extended the lead just prior to the midpoint of period one, and again Kadri helped architect the play with a smooth zone entry. He bumped the puck over to Frost, who spotted Bahl in space in the high slot, and the blueliner made no mistake, ripping a snapshot glove-side on Shesterkin for his first goal of the season.

Flames defenceman snaps one home after some dangles by Kadri

The Rangers got one back before the period was through - Noah Laba counting his first NHL marker - but Calgary restored their two-goal lead 12:28 into the second period, again off the rush.

Connor Zary carried the puck in on right wing, drove wide on Rangers defenceman Braden Schneider, then dropped the disc back into the slot for Sharangovich, who released a wrist shot that glanced off Shesterkin’s glove and in.

Sharky scores off the rush for two-goal lead

The third period's offence belonged to Coleman, the first of his two goals coming on a short-handed, odd-man rush with Mikael Backlund. Coleman carried the puck in down the right flank, found Backlund across the ice, but the captain quickly returned the favour from just outside the crease, allowing Coleman to tap in Calgary's fourth tally of the night.

Coleman scores on shorthanded 2-on-1 with Backlund

He added his second of the period - and fifth of the season - on a wrist shot that caromed in off a Rangers defenceman with 5:33 left on the clock.

Wolf - again - was stellar between the pipes, his best stop coming just before the midway mark of the second period. Mika Zibanejad stepped out of the New York penalty box, accepted the puck in the Calgary zone and strode in alone on goal, faking to the backhand before trying to jam the puck home on the forehand, but Wolf - in the midst of doing the splits - got his left pad down to deny the Ranger forward.

Wolf robs Zibanejad on breakaway

He robbed Alexis Lafreniere a few minutes later at the back post, lunging across his crease to get a blocker-hand on a point blank opportunity from just outside the blue paint.

Coleman led all skaters with seven shots on goal, while Backlund recorded his second straight multi-point game with two assists.

The Lineup:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Nazem Kadri - Morgan Frost

Joel Farabee - Connor Zary - Yegor Sharangovich

Sam Honzek - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg - Justin Kirkland - Adam Klapka

DEFENCE

Kevin Bahl - Rasmus Andersson

Jake Bean - MacKenzie Weegar

Joel Hanley - Zayne Parekh

GOALTENDERS

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

They Said It:

Go inside the room as the Flames get back in the win column

"That was a good step in the right direction and we've got to keep going"

"This one feels good"

"Feels good to get a win"

Head coach weighs in on victory against Rangers

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 30, NYR 31

Powerplay: CGY 0-3, NYR 0-1

Faceoffs: CGY 44.2%, NYR 55.8%

Hits: CGY 18, NYR 28

Blocked shots: CGY 18, NYR 21

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 23, NYR 27

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 10, NYR 15

Up Next:

The Flames head back out on the road for the next four games, beginning Tuesday at 4 p.m. MT in Toronto. The trip also includes stops in Ottawa, Nashville and Philadelphia before Calgary returns home to host the Columbus Blue Jackets Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m. MT. GET TICKETS

