Gaudreau Memorial Update

With the conclusion of the 13-day dedicatory period, beginning at 9:00 a.m. today the Calgary Flames will commence the careful removal of all memorial items left by fans to show support for the Gaudreau family.

An enduring tribute strategy has been thoughtfully implemented to assure Flames fans that the legacy of the organic memorial will live on for years to come.

A wide range of items were placed in remembrance for both Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau ranging from jerseys, hockey sticks, flowers, purple sports drinks, and Skittles. Below is a list of items from the memorial and future dedication destinations.

Signs, messages, and chalk: The site has been precisely photographed including all chalk drawings, posters, signs, personal letters, and messages. The photographs will be provided to the Gaudreau family as an everlasting digital memory book from Flames fans.

Hockey Sticks: Hockey stick benches will be created that will be used in fundraising efforts for local charities. Plaques identifying the benches’ origins will include "In memory of Johnny & Matthew Gaudreau".

Skittles: The edible items that are no longer fit for human consumption will be counted and the Calgary Flames Foundation will make a commensurate financial contribution to the Calgary Food Bank.

Purple Sports Drinks: The plastic beverage containers will be emptied and donated to the KidSport Calgary recycling program. The program turns empties into sport opportunities for local kids in need, the access to sports.

Stuffed Toys: Toys made of cloth and cotton such as Teddy Bears will be donated to Parachutes for Pets, a charity supported by Mikael Backlund and Mackenzie Weegar. These will be used for the Lily and Dexter’ Legacy program - a groundbreaking program ensuring children in care can stay with their pets by providing essential support such as leashes, collars, vet care, vaccines, and licensing, created by the Backlund family.

Jerseys: The jerseys will be laundered and used to design blankets that will be donated to local charitable organizations.

Flowers: All organics will be collected and sent to compost. Soil from the flowers will be deposited in the earth at community park(s) around the city.

Miscellaneous Items: The remaining items will be reviewed following the completion of sorting.

The Calgary Flames sincerely appreciate the care and concern demonstrated by Flames fans and the entire community through this difficult period. The outpouring of love and support has been truly comforting.