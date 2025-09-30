Flames Reduce Training Camp Roster

The Calgary Flames announced today that they have assigned the following players to the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League:

Hunter Brzustewicz (D)

Nick Cicek (D)

Artem Grushnikov (D)

Sam Honzek (LW)

Owen Say (G)

William Stromgren (LW/RW)

Aydar Suniev (LW)

The Flames have placed the following players on waivers, for the purpose of reassignment to the Calgary Wranglers (AHL):

Clark Bishop (C)

Dryden Hunt (LW)

Yan Kuznetsov (D)

Sam Morton (C)

The Flames now have three goalies, nine defencemen, and 15 forwards for a total of 27 players at camp.