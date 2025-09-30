Flames Reduce Training Camp Roster

The Calgary Flames announced today that they have assigned the following players to the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League:
Hunter Brzustewicz (D)
Nick Cicek (D)
Artem Grushnikov (D)
Sam Honzek (LW)
Owen Say (G)
William Stromgren (LW/RW)
Aydar Suniev (LW)
The Flames have placed the following players on waivers, for the purpose of reassignment to the Calgary Wranglers (AHL):
Clark Bishop (C)
Dryden Hunt (LW)
Yan Kuznetsov (D)
Sam Morton (C)
The Flames now have three goalies, nine defencemen, and 15 forwards for a total of 27 players at camp.