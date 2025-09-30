Flames Reduce Training Camp Roster

Seven players assigned to AHL's Wranglers

Generic

The Calgary Flames announced today that they have assigned the following players to the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League:

Hunter Brzustewicz (D)

Nick Cicek (D)

Artem Grushnikov (D)

Sam Honzek (LW)

Owen Say (G)

William Stromgren (LW/RW)

Aydar Suniev (LW)

The Flames have placed the following players on waivers, for the purpose of reassignment to the Calgary Wranglers (AHL):

Clark Bishop (C)

Dryden Hunt (LW)

Yan Kuznetsov (D)

Sam Morton (C)

The Flames now have three goalies, nine defencemen, and 15 forwards for a total of 27 players at camp.

News Feed

Marvelous Matvei!

Training Camp Notebook - 29.09.25

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Kraken - 29.09.25

Flames @ Kraken Preseason Roster

Preseason Preview - Flames @ Kraken

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Jets - 27.09.25

Flames @ Jets Preseason Roster

Preseason Preview - Flames @ Jets

Flames Trim Training Camp Roster

'Such A Good Boy'

Flames Fall In Abbotsford

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Canucks - 24.09.25

Preseason Preview - Flames @ Canucks

Flames @ Canucks Preseason Roster

CSEC, Molson Ignite New Era Of Canadian Spirit

No Place Like 'Dome

Game Day Notebook - 23.09.25

Preseason Preview - Flames vs. Kraken