Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Oilers - 29.09.23

Flames vs. Oilers Roster

Flames Trim Camp Roster

Flames teammates react to Backlund's captaincy

'He's Our Leader'
Say What: 'A True Leader'

Flames name Backlund captain, Flames beat Jets

What A Day!
Flames Extend Backlund, Name Him 21st Franchise Captain

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Jets - 27.09.23

Flames @ Jets Roster

Flames Head to Winnipeg to Face Jets in Preseason Action

Preview - Flames @ Jets
Flames Trim Down Training Camp Roster

Flames Trim Down Training Camp Roster
Amazon's 'Just Walk Out' Technology Comes to the Scotiabank Saddledome

Cutting-Edge Tech
NHL, adidas Unveil Heritage Classic Uniforms

Sharangovich, Dube Score in Shootout as Flames Top Kraken

Skills & Thrills
Flames lose to Kraken in NHL preseason tilt

Flames Edged 5-3 By Kraken
Projected Lineup - Flames @ Kraken - 25.09.23

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Kraken - 25.09.23

Ben Jones focused on Flames camp

'Get My Foot In The Door'

Flames Reduce Camp Roster

The Flames announced today that they have assigned defenceman Etienne Morin to the Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL). Calgary also released defenceman Mikael Diotte from his amateur tryout.

Additionally, the Flames announced today that they have assigned the following players to the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League:

Parker Bell

Brett Sutter

William Stromgren

Jarrod Gourley

Calgary now has 42 players remaining in training camp. The Flames are back in preseason action tonight when they host the Edmonton Oilers at 7:00 p.m. MT. CalgaryFlames.com will carry the stream and Sportsnet 960 will host the radio broadcast. Due to NHL broadcast restrictions, the stream will only be available for viewers in Canada. Tickets for tonight's game are available here.