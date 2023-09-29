Flames Reduce Camp Roster

The Flames announced today that they have assigned defenceman Etienne Morin to the Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL). Calgary also released defenceman Mikael Diotte from his amateur tryout.

Additionally, the Flames announced today that they have assigned the following players to the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League:

Parker Bell

Brett Sutter

William Stromgren

Jarrod Gourley

Calgary now has 42 players remaining in training camp. The Flames are back in preseason action tonight when they host the Edmonton Oilers at 7:00 p.m. MT. CalgaryFlames.com will carry the stream and Sportsnet 960 will host the radio broadcast. Due to NHL broadcast restrictions, the stream will only be available for viewers in Canada. Tickets for tonight's game are available here.