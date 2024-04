The Calgary Flames have recalled defeceman Ilya Solovyov from the Calgary Wranglers.

Solovyov appeared in six games with the Flames earlier this season, recording two assists. In 50 games with the Wranglers, the 23-year-old has registered 14 points (5G, 9A).

The Flames are back in action Tuesday, visiting the San Jose Sharks to kick off a three-game California road swing.