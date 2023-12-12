Flames Recall DeSimone, Assign Coronato

Chris Tanev is day-to-day with an upper-body injury

20231212_DeSimone2
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames

With an injury to Chris Tanev (upper-body, day-to-day), the Flames have recalled defenceman Nick DeSimone from the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.

Tanev left early in Monday's game against the Avalanche and did not return after being hit by Colorado forward Ross Colton.

DeSimone has appeared in eight games with the Flames this year, recording four assists while averaging 12:50 per game in ice time. He has eight helpers in 10 games with the Flames' AHL affiliate.

In a corresponding move, forward Matt Coronato has been assigned to the Wranglers.

