Flames Recall Adam Klapka

Flames prospect scored two goals, three points in last two games

2-1
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames announced today they have recalled winger Adam Klapka from the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers.

Over the weekend, Klapka recorded goals in both games the Wranglers played, along with an assist for three points to help Calgary claim three of a possible four points against the San Jose Barracuda. Over his last three contests, the Praha, CZE native has scored four goals and has totaled eight points in seven AHL outings on the campaign.

The 24-year-old began the season with the Flames, skating in five games for Calgary.

