Flames Recall Adam Klapka

Defenceman Dennis Gilbert retroactively placed on IR

KlapkaJan18
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames announced today they have recalled forward Adam Klapka from the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League. Additionally, defenceman Dennis Gilbert has been placed on IR retroactive to January 4th.

Klapka has skated in 33 games for the Wranglers so far this season, notching 10 goals and 11 assists for 21 points along with 42 penalty minutes. The Prague, CZE native is three goals away from matching his previous season total of 13 which he set in 60 games during his first North American pro season. The 23-year-old was tied for the team lead in goals for the Wranglers during the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs with four tallies in nine games.

Klapka was a free agent signing by the Flames in May of 2022.

BORN: Prague, CZE​​​ DATE: September 14, 2000

HEIGHT: 6’7” ​​​​WEIGHT: 230 lbs.

SHOOTS: Right

