Flames Re-Sign Ilya Solovyov

The Calgary Flames announce today that they have re-signed defenceman Ilya Solovyov to a two-year contract extension.

Solovyov, a native of Mogilev, BLR made his NHL debut during the 2023-24 season on October 26th and would go on to skate in 10 games for the Flames throughout the campaign. The 24-year-old would record his first NHL point on December 5th with an assist against the Minnesota Wild and was one of just three 2020 seventh-round draft picks to skate in an NHL contest during the 2023-24 season.

In the American Hockey League, Solovyov posted 15 points from five goals and 10 assists in 51 outings with the Calgary Wranglers and would add one goal in six playoff games.

TERM: Two-year, two-way (year one) one-way (year two)

AAV: $775,000

ILYA SOLOVYOV – DEFENCEMAN

BORN: Mogilev, BLR DATE: July 20, 2000

HEIGHT: 6’3” WEIGHT: 208 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left

DRAFTED: Seventh-round (205th overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft