Flames Re-Sign Cole Schwindt

The Calgary Flames announce today that they have re-signed centre Cole Schwindt to a one-year, two-way contract.

Schwindt, a Kitchener, ON native made his Calgary Flames debut last season, skating in four games with the club.

The 23-year-old also skated in 66 games with the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League in 2023-24, netting 14 goals and 22 assists for 36 points during the regular season. In the playoffs, Schwindt scored a team-leading four goals in six contests including one game-winning goal.

TERM: One-year, two-way

AAV: $800,000

COLE SCHWINDT – CENTRE

BORN: Kitchener, ON DATE: April 25, 2001

HEIGHT: 6’2” WEIGHT: 182 lbs.

SHOOTS: Right