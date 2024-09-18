Flames Re-Sign Cole Schwindt

The Calgary Flames announce today that they have re-signed centre Cole Schwindt to a one-year, two-way contract.
Schwindt, a Kitchener, ON native made his Calgary Flames debut last season, skating in four games with the club.
The 23-year-old also skated in 66 games with the Calgary Wranglers of the American Hockey League in 2023-24, netting 14 goals and 22 assists for 36 points during the regular season. In the playoffs, Schwindt scored a team-leading four goals in six contests including one game-winning goal.
TERM: One-year, two-way
AAV: $800,000
COLE SCHWINDT – CENTRE
BORN: Kitchener, ON DATE: April 25, 2001
HEIGHT: 6’2” WEIGHT: 182 lbs.
SHOOTS: Right