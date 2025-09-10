Flames Open 2025 Prospects Training Camp

24 players set to take part with two games slated

By Calgary Flames Staff
CalgaryFlames.com

The Calgary Flames are set to open their 2025 Prospects’ Training Camp starting today, September 10th with fitness testing and medicals at WinSport.

The first on-ice session will take place on Thursday, September 11th when the Flames prospects practice at 11:00am MT at WinSport. The prospects will play two games during this camp: the first on Friday, September 12th against the Edmonton Oilers Prospects at Rogers Place in Edmonton, before returning home to host the Edmonton Oilers Prospects on Sunday September 14th at the Scotiabank Saddledome at 4:00pm MT.

All tickets for the Flames home game on Sunday, September 14th are $10.00 (taxes and fees included) and are available at calgaryflames.com/tickets (children two and under are free) with the proceeds going to the Calgary Flames Foundation.

A total of 24 players will be participating in the prospects camp: 3 goalies, 8 defensemen and 13 forwards.

Both games will be streamed live on *www.nhl.com/flames*. In addition, the pair of contests will be broadcast live on Sportsnet 960 THE FAN.

PROSPECT TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE:

Wednesday, Septmeber 10th

Event: Prospects Fitness Testing/Medicals

Location: WinSport

Thursday, September 11th

On-Ice Session: 11:00am MT

Off-Ice Workout: 12:30pm MT

Location: WinSport

Friday, September 12th

Pre-Game Skate: WinSport – 10:00am MT

Event/Time: Game at Edmonton – 7:00pm MT

Location: Rogers Place

Saturday, September 13th

On-Ice Session: 1:00pm MT

Off-Ice Workout: 2:30pm MT

Location: Scotiabank Saddledome

Sunday, September 14th

Event/Time: Game vs. Edmonton – 4:00pm MT

Location: Scotiabank Saddledome

ROSTER

POSITION
NAME
NUMBER
Goaltenders
Owen Say
80
Arsenii Sergeev
40
Jordan Switzer
81
Defencemen
Colton Alain
71
Eduard Bondar
84
Hunter Brzustewicz
48
Axel Hurtig
67
Simon Mack
88
Etienne Morin
59
Mace'o Phillips
92
Daniil Skvortsov
97
Forwards
Andrew Basha
49
Jacob Battaglia
60
Parker Bell
87
Nathan Brisson
82
Matvei Gridin
51
Sam Honzek
29
Carter King
95
Hunter Laing
53
Mael Lavigne
85
Kadon McCann
73
David Silye
83
Aydar Suniev
36
Carter Wilkie
96

Defenceman Zayne Parekh will not participate in prospects camp for precautionary reasons. He is expected to be a full participant in main camp beginning on September 18th.

