Flames open 2023 Prospects Training Camp

The Flames will face off against the Canucks, Oilers and Jets at the Young Stars Classic

By CALGARY FLAMES STAFF
The Flames are set to open their 2023 Prospects’ Training Camp starting Thursday, Sept. 14 when the prospects hit the ice at WinSport before travelling to Penticton, BC for the Young Stars Classic.  

The first on-ice session will take place on Thursday, Sept. 14 when the Flames prospects practice at 10 a.m. MT at WinSport.  The Flames prospects will then travel to Penticton where they will play three games during the Penticton Young Stars Tournament with the first taking place on Friday, Sept. 15 against the Vancouver Canucks. They will then play on Saturday, Sept. 16 against the Edmonton Oilers, and finally against the Winnipeg Jets on Monday, Sept. 18 to close out the tournament. 

A total of 25 players will be participating in the prospects camp: 3 goalies, 9 defencemen and 13 forwards.

The Young Stars Classic games will be streamed LIVE right here on CalgaryFlames.com with Flames TV host Brendan Parker doing the colour commentating. As well, all three Flames games will be broadcasted live on Sportsnet 960 THE FAN.

CAMP SCHEDULE

Thursday, Sept. 14

10 a.m MT - WinSport

Friday, Sept. 15

11:45 a.m. MT morning skate / 8:30 p.m. MT game vs. Vancouver

Saturday, Sept. 16

11:45 a.m. MT morning skate / 8:30 p.m. MT game vs. Edmonton

Sunday, Sept. 17

2:30 p.m. MT practice

Monday, Sept. 18

11 a.m. MT game vs. Winnipeg

* All games will be held at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton, B.C.

CAMP ROSTER
#
PLAYER
POS.
40
Jari Kykkanen
G
50
Matt Radomsky
G
81
Connor Murphy
G
36
Tyson Galloway
D
37
Yan Kuznetsov
D
44
Mikael Diotte
D
45
Donovan McCoy
D
53
Charles Cote
D
59
Etienne Morin
D
72
Jeremie Poirier
D
94
Quinn Mantei
D
96
Jarrod Gourley
D
39
Matt Coronato
RW
42
Samuel Honzek
LW
43
Adam Klapka
RW
51
Oliver Tulk
C
56
Oliver Peer
C
65
William Stromgren
RW
73
Jaden Lipinski
RW
74
Lucas Ciona
LW
77
Ilya Nikolaev
C
86
Rory Kerins
C
87
Parker Bell
LW
92
Nathan Pilling
C
93
Mark Duarte
RW