Flames open 2023 Prospects Training Camp

The Flames are set to open their 2023 Prospects’ Training Camp starting Thursday, Sept. 14 when the prospects hit the ice at WinSport before travelling to Penticton, BC for the Young Stars Classic.

The first on-ice session will take place on Thursday, Sept. 14 when the Flames prospects practice at 10 a.m. MT at WinSport. The Flames prospects will then travel to Penticton where they will play three games during the Penticton Young Stars Tournament with the first taking place on Friday, Sept. 15 against the Vancouver Canucks. They will then play on Saturday, Sept. 16 against the Edmonton Oilers, and finally against the Winnipeg Jets on Monday, Sept. 18 to close out the tournament.

A total of 25 players will be participating in the prospects camp: 3 goalies, 9 defencemen and 13 forwards.

The Young Stars Classic games will be streamed LIVE right here on CalgaryFlames.com with Flames TV host Brendan Parker doing the colour commentating. As well, all three Flames games will be broadcasted live on Sportsnet 960 THE FAN.