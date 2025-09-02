Flames Name Dave Lowry Assistant Coach

The Calgary Flames announce today Dave Lowry has been named assistant coach. Former Flames assistant coach Brad Larsen will not be returning to the organization due to family reasons.

Lowry, a native of Sudbury, ON, has spent the past three seasons as an assistant coach with the Seattle Kraken from 2022 through 2025. He previously spent time as an assistant coach with the Winnipeg Jets, Los Angeles Kings, and Calgary Flames throughout his NHL coaching tenure.

Lowry began his coaching career with the WHL’s Calgary Hitmen in 2005 as an assistant, eventually becoming the Head Coach for the 2008-09 campaign. During that 2008-09 season, he guided the Hitmen to the best record in the WHL (59-9-3-1) and a berth in the 2009 WHL Championship.

Following Lowry’s time with the Hitmen, he joined the Calgary Flames as an assistant coach for the 2009-10 season, his first NHL coaching job. After three seasons in Calgary, he would return to the WHL where he was named Head Coach for the Victoria Royals. In five seasons with Victoria, Lowry would earn two Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophies as WHL Coach of the Year in 2013-14 and again in 2015-16. During that time, Lowry was also an assistant coach for Team Canada’s goal medal winning World Junior team in 2015.

Lowry would return to the NHL bench as an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Kings for two years from 2017 to 2019 before joining the WHL’s Brandon Wheat Kings as Head Coach for the 2019-20 campaign. Lowry would then be named an assistant with the Winnipeg Jets in 2020 and took over coaching duties as Interim Head Coach the following year.

During his playing career, Lowry spent nineteen years in the NHL and amassed over 1,000 NHL games split between the Vancouver Canucks, St. Louis Blues, Florida Panthers, San Jose Sharks, and Calgary Flames. He would captain the Flames from 2000 to 2002.

He joins Head Coach Ryan Huska and assistant coaches Trent Cull, Cail MacLean, Jamie Pringle (video) in addition to goaltender coach Jason LaBarbera to round out the Flames coaching staff.